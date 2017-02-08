Marla Maples’ Tell-All Cancelled After Her Failure To Get Donald Trump’s ‘Yes’

US President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples was keen on publishing a memoir about their romance, but the tell-all entitled “It’s About Time” never made it to the shelves because Trump himself reportedly objected to it.

According to the New York Post, Judith Regan was set to publish the book, but Trump declined to sign an approval document – something Maples was asked to secure to avoid the possibility of lawsuits.

It is believed that Regan purchased Maples’ work during Trump’s campaign period. Maples worked with a ghost writer to come up with the manuscript detailing her time with Trump – from their 1989 affair which turned into a six-year marriage to the birth of Tiffany.

As part of their divorce settlement in 1999, Maples is reportedly not allowed to divulge details about her relationship with Trump. Her publishers eventually became frustrated because the book was “sanitized” and lost the “juicy” details about the relationship.

It is the second time Maples has tried to tell her tale. In 2001, her work, All That Glitters Is Not Gold did not make it to the shelves either.

Some are wondering if Maples has a renewed interest to reconnect with the Trump’s, particularly Ivanka when she shared a throwback photo on her Instagram. Ivanka previously told People that she is related to Tiffany and not Maples.

#FBF Appreciating moments w/these two special girls #sisterlove❤️ Telluride CO #mommaanddaughter A photo posted by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Trump has a unique romantic history as he is the sole president in history to have been married thrice. This uniqueness was apparent at his recently concluded inauguration which was also attended by his two former wives, Maples and Ivana Trump.

During the swearing-in ceremony, all eyes were predictably on Melania Trump, but according to another New York Post source, there was drama between the first and second wives.

Apart from being seated far apart, Trump’s first wife allegedly booked a last-minute flight bound for New York in a bid to avoid Maples. “[Ivana] had planned to go out and celebrate after the swearing-in, but when she found out that Marla was going, she canceled,” said the source.

Trump’s former wives were understandably in attendance not just to support him, but also their children. Maples previously tried to make amends but Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.’s mother did not accept the apology citing that Maples broke her marriage.

Maples then responded through People that Trump’s resentment makes her sad.

“That makes me sad because I wish her nothing but love. I love her kids, and if she’s holding any kind of resentment toward me, I really hope, for her sake, that she can forgive me.”

Tiffany’s mother now spends her time doing philanthropic activities. In a previous interview with the Daily Beast, she stood by her ex-husband. She believes that Trump’s intentions for the country are not negative. She refused to give further details fearing that her daughter’s relationship with Trump might be affected.

Trump’s youngest daughter is only starting to get to know him. She grew up with her mother, but was recently welcomed onto Trump’s campaign trail. When she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Trump gifted her with an East Side apartment.

In the same interview, prior to Trump’s presidential race victory, Maples said it would be important for her to guide Tiffany.

“Of course, as a child, you want to be able to get to know your father better, too. If her father ends up being there [the White House], I’m gonna make sure she’s really prepared with the issues that are important to her and have been important to me as a mom in raising her, that she will be an active part in pushing these things through.”

After finishing her graduate studies, the presidential daughter has been spotted visiting the law schools of Harvard, Columbia, and most recently, the NYU Law School.

[Featured Image by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine]