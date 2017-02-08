Did Kanye Produce Trump Diss Song?

Kanye West may or may not have had a hand in producing a Donald Trump diss song, but there seems little question the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s relationship with the new Republican president is on the steep decline.

TMZ reports artist King Myers recently claimed “The Jesus Walks” rapper produced his anti-Trump anthem “Propaganda,” though sources close to Kim Kardashian’s husband deny those assertions and have hinted that he may even be willing to pursue legal actions to clear his name and disassociate himself from the project.

Sources close to West have also insisted his G.O.O.D. music label has no official connection or affiliation with the Long Island rapper.

The tune calls for Trump’s impeachment and blasts him for his executive-action ordered immigration ban on travelers from seven mostly Muslim populated countries.

The fact that Myers’ claims struck many as being so plausible speak to just how much West and Trump’s once blossoming relationship seems to have fallen off since they posed side by side for pictures just weeks ago at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

West later defended his actions to his largely disgruntled fan base in a series of tweets where he reasoned “I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.”

He added “these issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

As criticism mounted over his apparent support of Trump, the outspoken West stood by his actions, even going as far as to post an autographed copy of a TIME magazine cover naming the new president “Person of the Year.”

“To Kanye You are a great friend Thanks,” the front cover of the magazine was signed, alongside Trump’s official signature.

But not long before Myers’ jingle saw the light of day, West completely scrubbed his Twitter account of all Trump’s reference amid rumors that he’s been wholly unsatisfied with the new president’s early showing in the Oval Office as Barack Obama’s successor.

The 39-year-old West was recently hospitalized following what’s been described as a nervous breakdown brought on mental exhaustion and severe sleep deprivation.

His near two-week hospitalization at the UCLA Medical Center followed a stretch of odd behavior where he regularly ranted on stage during several live performances, including telling a stunned audience he felt Beyoncé had cheated to snare the MTV Video of the Year Award she recently bagged and that Jay-Z once sent out hired hitmen to track him down.

During yet another performance, West told the audience he hadn’t voted in the hotly contested presidential election between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, but if he had he would have surely cast his ballot for Trump.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right?” Kanye said. “But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.”

Many in the hip-hop community took umbrage with West’s admission. Trump’s upset win has sent many activists and artists to the streets, passionately expressing their fears the Trump administration will prove to be a major drain on civil rights with some of their proposed policies.

West has long been viewed as somewhat of a hero in the hip-hop community after he took a live stage during the height of all the destruction brought on by Hurricane Katrina to lament “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

West’s support of Trump came despite Kardashian’s public preference for former first lady Clinton, which included her attending one of her campaign fundraisers.

Meanwhile, US magazine reported West and Kardashian recently met with Jay-Z and Beyoncé in an apparent effort to patch up their suddenly fractured relationship.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]