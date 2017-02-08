Rita Ora Daringly Flashes Her Busty Cleavage

Rita goes braless during her outing and almost has a nip-slip in her bold outfit choice. The singer wore a white dress with a plunging neckline and a pair of white pants. The outfit risked a nip slip but she managed to stun and wow as she strutted about the New York City.

The daring artist chose to go braless for the outfit, which didn’t need many accessories as she wore gold earrings and wore her hair in a ponytail. She had made several outfit changes throughout her day as she continues to promote Fifty Shades Darker with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. She reprised her role as Mia the sister to the main character Christian Grey. In the next installment of the fifty shades franchise, which is based on the books by EL James, Christian fights with his past, as Anastasia must also deal with his past, loves. Rita hinted that the second movie had upped its ante.

During her interview on the Today show, she discussed her role in the film and said her character gets away with a lot compared to the character’s brother. She also talked about it being more intense and emotional.

“It’s everything it’s intense, it’s steamy, it’s just more emotional… I just learned a lot about, you know, this whole aspect of entertainment being a part of movies and kind of not being able to creatively do your own thing, like music when you just kind of do whatever you want.”

Despite her role being a small one, the star has said that it has opened doors for her. Her roles in the franchise shall get bigger as her character is kidnapped.

The artist revealed that she had recorded a song for the new movie’s soundtrack but she wasn’t able to reveal anything further. This would be one of her first new songs in a while, as the singer hasn’t made any new releases since her last album release in 2012. The recorded song is called “Kiss Me.”

The star mentioned during the first film that she wasn’t going to have similar scenes like the other characters, as it isn’t in any of the books. She did, however, say that she wasn’t completely against being nude in a film but it would have to be at the right time and even joked that it would have to be for the right money.

Rita the all rounded star

Rita has been doing quite well in her role as a judge after replacing Tyra Banks as the host of ANTM. Tyra remains as the executive producer despite being the judge for twenty-two seasons. The model brought back the show after fans demanded its return. She revealed that she had to say when it came to who would replace her at the end of the runway. Rita said to Paper magazine that she sold herself as the perfect candidate to replace the 42-year-old host, Tyra and if chosen she would bring a bit of herself and other changes to the show itself.

She believed that modeling was more than what it has been known to be that is just posing for pictures. Adding that she would show the contestants what had worked for her to get to where she is now.

Luckily for her, this new focus has brought a different direction and she has brought her own uniqueness, as she isn’t trying to copy the former host.

Rita’s future continues to shine with her current role as a judge/host on the show America’s Next Top Model and possible future music. The star hinted that she might have collaborated with Justin Bieber on her Instagram page. The hint may put to rest the rumors about the two dating.

The 26-year-old revealed during her interview with POPSUGAR that her work life balance does get hard as she rarely sees her family and friends.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]