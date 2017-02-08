Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed Put An End To Feuding Rumors With Nina Dobrev

In what looks like a solidarity post on their respective Instagram accounts, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed released a reunion dinner photo with Nina Dobrev. This occurred after The Vampire Diaries’ Elena Gilbert returned on set for the series finale.

For years since Somerhalder and Dobrev broke up, the couple has been the subject of rumors about how each has harbored bitter feelings toward each other. The rumors only got worse when Nina left The Vampire Diaries after Season 6, with a trail of speculations that it is because of the inability to work with Ian, who has since moved on with Twilight alumna Nikki Reed. The couple has since been married in 2015.

In her post, Nikki attacked websites like Hollywood Life for creating and spreading fake news and misinforming the public, especially young girls. She addressed the fact that her and Ian’s decision to keep silent about the supposed feud with Nina was taken as an opportunity to “fill in the blanks with even more falsities and juicier stories.”

“For the last few years, we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about ‘friends backstabbing friends,’ cheating exes,’ or ‘cast members exiting shows,’ on low-brow websites,” Nikki wrote in her no-holds-barred post. “We have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all this, those young girls are the ones who lose.”

The star went on to rant that irresponsible magazines, websites, and blogs are harming and breeding a new generation of women who would probably end up hating other women as a consequence of fake stories floating around online.

“Let’s use this as an example of how important it is to stop this trend of writing horrible headlines about women, painting us as bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters because whether we want to admit it or not, it changes the way all women view themselves.”

Ian Somerhalder, on the other hand, posted the same photo on his account addressing the same rumors that have hounded Nikki and Nina. In Ian’s post, though, he put an end to backstabbing rumors, as it looks like the dinner is the first time the two ladies ever really met.

“After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans… They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner,” the TVD actor wrote. “Let’s finish this series with respect and kindness and continue that in our lives. I think it’s time. What do think?”

Nina, on the other hand, posted a chill photo with the couple, saying how good it was to catch up with “Team Somereed,” even referring to the couple as “goofballs.”

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

The Nina-Ian (Nian) love story pretty much mirrored their Vampire Diaries characters, Damien Salvatore and Elena Gilbert: They wanted to be together and wouldn’t admit it until finally just giving in. Since the couple were seen back in 2010 snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef together and later spotted kissing and holding hands in public, especially during Coachella season, Nina kept denying dating rumors until probably 2012.

In May 2013, the news exploded that the couple, who had only just officially confirmed their relationship, had broken up. This was hinted by a tweet from Ian Somerhalder in May, where he quoted playwright Lillian Hellman.

“People change and forget to tell each other.”

Meanwhile, Nina took to E! News to say that she and Ian didn’t break up because anything bad happened. She said their friendship was still strong and explained that she thought he’s great and she still cared for him as they had been friends long before the romantic relationship started.

Back in April of 2015, Nina announced on Instagram that she was departing from The Vampire Diaries. Before that, Ian announced his engagement to his new girlfriend, Nikki Reed. Rumors say that Nina was hurt from the new relationship, which led her to quit the show. Nina responded during an interview with E! News that she’s happy her friends are getting married, and she sees no problem with that.

Since then, the three have been involved in numerous speculations of bitterness and backstabbing, as stated by Reed in her Instagram post. The three had remained quiet all throughout and moved on with their lives. After leaving TVD, Nina pursued a film career and became a part of Vin Diesel’s posse in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The Bulgarian-Canadian beauty is said to now be dating Glen Powell.

