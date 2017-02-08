‘WrestleMania 33’ Betting Odds: Lesnar And Orton Are Early Title Favorites

It may seem a bit too early to talk WrestleMania 33 betting odds, but we’ve got less than two months to go before WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, and loads of rumors are pointing to potential matches at the event. And it does seem as if Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton have the early lead as favorites for the WWE Universal and WWE Championship respectively.

With several whispers of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg match at ‘Mania being a Universal Championship match, odds now point to “The Beast” ending his losing streak against Goldberg and walking away from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando as Monday Night RAW’s top champion. Goldberg is scheduled to face reigning champion Kevin Owens for the Universal title at next month’s RAW-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (c/o SportsKeeda), that match might not last more than ten minutes.

According to SmartBets, this short title match may result in a Goldberg win and may set the stage for a Universal Championship clash against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. That match may even be shorter, with the above Wrestling Observer Newsletter report suggesting that it may be a quick squash match in a similar fashion to their 86-second match at Survivor Series 2016.

“Multiple online sources are already tipping the two iconic wrestlers to be battling it out for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, which suggests Owens will drop the belt at Fastlane.”

All told, Brock Lesnar is a 1/4 favorite (-400) to win the Universal title at WWE’s “grandest stage of them all.” Goldberg is listed at 3/2 (+150), and is followed by Kevin Owens (2/1, +200), and Finn Balor (6/1, +600). That means a $400 bet on Lesnar would win you $100 if he wins the title, while betting $100 on Owens, for instance, would result in potential winnings of $200.

Likewise, WrestleMania 33 betting odds have Randy Orton likely becoming a nine-time WWE Champion and leading on SmartBets as a 4/7 (-175) favorite. Bray Wyatt comes in second with 11/8 (+137.5) odds, while John Cena (5/2, +250) and AJ Styles (7/2, +350) are at third and fourth-most-likely respectively to win WWE’s oldest and most prestigious main event title at ‘Mania. An Orton win would mainly be contingent on Wyatt winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, though SmartBets noted that that may also mean another Orton vs. Cena title match on April 4 — the first SmackDown Live after WrestleMania.

“It would however seem unlikely given the way the dynamic between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt has been cultivating over the last few months, but then again it could be another heavyweight showdown between two legendary superstars in Randy Orton and John Cena on April 3rd [sic].”

Looking at PaddyPower’s latest WrestleMania 33 betting odds, things are looking very similar in terms of who’s expected to win the main event titles at the event, and in terms of the top underdogs.

Brock Lesnar is also the favorite to win the WWE Universal Championship, with his odds at 1/5. Goldberg is again the second-favorite with 5/4 odds, and if that says anything, that could lend credence to the rumors of Goldberg beating Kevin Owens (4/1 odds) for the Universal title at Fastlane. Other Universal Championship underdogs of note on PaddyPower include Finn Balor (6/1), Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns (7/1 each), and Braun Strowman (10/1).

Moving on to PaddyPower‘s WWE Championship odds, 2017 Royal Rumble match winner Randy Orton also leads things as a 4/7 favorite, followed by Bray Wyatt (6/5), John Cena (7/2), AJ Styles (6/1), and Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin (14/1 each).

All of the above WrestleMania 33 betting odds represent early favorites and are largely based on rumored backstage plans and storylines in the run-up to the big event. As such, these odds are subject to change, especially given the fact that ‘Mania is still about seven weeks away.

[Featured Image by WWE]