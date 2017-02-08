‘Veep’ Cast Reveal New Season Premiere Date: HBO Series Returns This April

HBO’s award-winning political comedy Veep will return for its sixth season on April 16. In a video shared on social media, the show’s lead star Julia Louis-Dreyfus confirmed that a date has been set for Veep’s return this April, whilst also confirming that the new season will again comprise of a 10-episode run. However, following the explosive events of the show’s Season 5 finale, it’s unclear where Veep will head in its sixth season, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Selina Meyer losing the presidency to her young rival.

According to Deadline, Veep’s 10-episode sixth season will kick off on April 16 at 10:30 p.m. The return date for Season 6 was confirmed not long after Veep picked up the best directing comedy series trophy at Saturday’s DGA Awards, along with last month’s SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, which Julia Louis-Dreyfus picked up. Since its premiere in 2012, Veep has been a consistent performer at awards ceremonies, picking up consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards, amongst others.

The political satire, which returns on April 16 for its sixth season, stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former vice president and president Selina Meyer. Alongside Dreyfus, the series stars Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, and Sam Richardson as Selina’s team of inept staffers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Season 6 of Veep will follow President Meyer in her post-presidential life, after she lost a long-fought election battle at the end of the show’s fifth season. Meyer was thrust into the most powerful office in the world when her predecessor stepped down, however, she wasn’t so lucky in her own presidential bid, with the election ending in a tie. Ultimately, it was her young and vibrant vice-presidential rival Laura Montez that became the first elected female president, leaving Selina confused as to what to do next.

Following Veep’s fifth season finale, it was widely assumed that HBO was bringing the series to an end, however, fans of the show were pleasantly surprised when it was confirmed that the political comedy had been renewed for a fifth season. Still, with Selina having been kicked out of public office, where the series will head next is unclear.

That being said, ahead of the release of Season 6, Veep’s showrunner David Mandel has been discussing where he plans to take the show next. The new season will apparently follow former President Meyer as she adapts to life as a private citizen, after spending a number of years as vice-president, and then president. Mandel was keen to reassure fans that Selina will still have her loyal assistant Gary, played by Tony Hale, by her side. However, each other member of her entourage is believed to have moved onto other things outside of politics.

When it originally premiered in 2012, Veep was produced by Armando Iannucci as an adaptation of the British sitcom The Thick of It. However, following the conclusion of the show’s fourth season, Iannucci announced that he’d be stepping down as showrunner, casting doubt over the future of the show. Following Iannucci’s departure, David Mandel took over as showrunner, with the show’s fifth season being directed by The Thick of It and Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi and Chris Addison.

Despite the change in leadership, Veep has continued to receive high ratings and critical acclaim throughout its fifth season. Veep will return for its sixth season, which follows former President Selina Meyer’s post-presidential life, on April 16. Sky Atlantic is yet to confirm when the new season will air in the United Kingdom.

