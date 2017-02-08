BTS’ New Album Track ‘Outro: Wings’ Banned By KBS, Will BTS Change The Lyrics?

BTS’ new album WINGS: You Never Walk Alone is eagerly awaited by K-pop fans around the world. With the release date nearing, the anticipation is increasing with each passing day.

Fans were delighted when the new concept images were revealed a few days back, but a lot has happened in the past few days and there is some mixed news for the fans.

KBS Bans BTS’ ‘Outro: Wings’

BTS’ new album has run into trouble with the KBS network. The Network announced on Wednesday that “Outro: Wings” has been banned as it did not meet the standards of the broadcasting network.

KBS announced that the song was being banned after a careful judging process. The song “Outro: Wings” from the BTS’ new album WINGS: You Never Walk Alone contained profanities according to the network’s official announcement.

BTS’ new song which was banned contained lyrics which has the words “Saeggiya, don’t be scared,” which may not sound problematic to the international audiences but the use and expression of the words can be seen as profanity.

“Saeggiya” can be used by an elder person to refer to the younger person in a profane way. Considering this aspect, KBS decided to ban the BTS’ new song “Outro: Wings.” The song is a complete version of “Interlude: Wings” and will be included in the new upcoming album WINGS: You Never Walk Alone.

BTS was supposed to perform the new song as a part of their promotional activities but will refrain from doing so following the ban. Big Hit Entertainment has clarified that they will not change the lyrics or remove swear words from the song. It has clarified that following the ban BTS will focus on the title track for promotions. The statement further added,

“BTS will be promoting the album through their title track single. We have no plans on reconsidering that plan.”

Complete Track List Revealed

A complete playlist was revealed for the BTS’ new album as a part of the promotion. Considering the list, K-pop fans are in for a delight.

BTS’ new album WINGS: You Never Walk Alone will have a total of 18 songs with 15 songs being from the previous hit Wings album and three new songs.

Some songs will be the extended versions of the songs from the Wings such as”Reflection,” “MAMA,” “Stigma,” “Begin,” and “Lie,” to name a few. The new songs in the track list are titled “Spring Day,” “Not Today” and “A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone.”

Big Hit Entertainment also revealed some new concept photos following the earlier photos. The latest concept photos depict happier image with confetti- showered, paint splattered pictures.

BTS’ First Live Performance & U.S. Dates

BTS’ new album WINGS: You Never Walk Alone will be released on February 13. Following the release, BTS will embark on the ‘Wings tour.’ It is a part of BTS Live Trilogy Episode and will conclude the series. It will also complete the performances’ storytelling, as reported in AllKpop.

The first live tour will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South Korea. It will be a two-day concert where k-pop fans will hear the new songs live for the first time.

K-pop fans in the U.S. can look forward to similar concerts too. BTS will perform on March 23-24 at Prudential Center in Newark followed by a one-day concert on March 29 at Allstate Arena. The third one will be held at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on April 1-2.

BTS is at present one of the most prominent k-pop groups in the world. The all-male group has seven members Suga, Jimin, V, Rap Monster, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Jin. The k-pop group has dominated the charts across the globe. The latest album, WINGS, earned the number one spot on iTunes in 26 countries after its release. With the new album WINGS: You Never Walk Alone, BTS looks prepared to dominate 2017 too.

[Featured Image Via Big Hit Entertainment]