Scottie Pippen And Wife Larsa Have Reunited — Divorce Put On Hold

Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife Larsa Younan are showing undeniable signs that they are on the road to getting back together, as reported by TMZ. The two are reportedly maintaining contact despite their ugly separation last October.

Scottie and Larsa are not officially back together yet, but it’s looking like they’re heading that way anyway. For one, it appears that the pair are not in any rush to finalize their divorce as both parties have missed deadlines in filing the required documents to make it happen.

To top it off, the two have been spotted enjoying a date night out on Monday at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. And it’s not a casual date either, at least if the big diamond ring on Larsa’s finger is any indication. As such, Mrs. Pippen herself revealed in a Snapchat post that it was given to her as a Valentine’s gift. She didn’t name who gave her the jewelry but the fact that she’s wearing it while going out with Scottie leaves absolutely no doubt that it came from her estranged husband.

“My valentines present! Thx Fourteen Karats,” Larsa captioned.

A source close to the couple told People that Scottie Pippen and Larsa Younan are “working on their relationship.”

“I think they were always trying to find a common ground. For a while, they didn’t see eye to eye, but they’ve been married for 20 years, they have four kids,” the source said.

The insider also said that Scottie Pippen, 51, was in Los Angeles because he had a job, while Larsa “probably went to L.A. because of that, although she also was hanging out with friends and has her own meetings.”

The pair took to social media to document the evening, with one of the shared photos showing the couple hanging out with LL Cool J, Kourtney Kardashian, and Richard Weitz.

Scottie Pippen and Larsa Younan separated in October last year after 19 years of marriage following reports that the police were called to the pair’s Fort Lauderdale home twice within a week due to “domestic disturbances.” The most recent one occurred on October 2, in which the police saw Larsa Pippen waiting in her car outside the house. No arrests were made, although Larsa decided to stay the night elsewhere. Weeks later, Scottie filed for divorce.

Along with the split, reports came two leaked 911 recordings of Larsa talking to the police accusing her husband of being verbally aggressive towards her.

“Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recordings recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen,” Scottie’s lawyer, Roberta G. Stanley, told People at the time.

“Although Mr. and Ms. Pippen both have public personas, their divorce is a private matter. Mr. Pippen requests that the press respect his privacy and that of his family during this time.”

Larsa issued an official statement about the split through her spokesperson.

“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect…. She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family.”

The long-time couple share four children, namely Scottie Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Scottie has three other children from previous relationships.

