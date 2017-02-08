Jennifer Lopez And Drake Spent Weekend Apart, JLo’s Cryptic Instagram Messages

Jennifer Lopez sure loves to show off her iconic bottom, according to the Daily Mail. The 47-year-old “Booty” singer always has an enviable backside on her, no matter if she wears a dress or leggings.

In January, Jennifer Lopez was spotted shopping at Intermix in Beverly Hills and flaunting a sporty look in colorful leggings, which only emphasized the enviable size of her bottom.

Booty: The 47-year-old performer showed off her pert posterior in a pair of clingy leggings with butterflies on them https://t.co/E1grTQIQVa pic.twitter.com/uOUgB4h6gv — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) February 8, 2017

Jennifer Lopez complimented the colorful leggings with a black hoodie, tinted lenses, and chocolate-colored lipstick, which made her look sporty and retro at the same time. The singer was shopping with her friend, who helped her try on a few things from the shop’s spring selections department.

But it was those leggings on Jennifer Lopez that made heads turn for all the right reasons. And, of course, a glimpse of cleavage from Lopez’s tank top. Even though Lopez is still wearing revealing outfits, she is not looking for anyone, as she appears to have already found her one and only.

While it’s yet unclear if their relationship is serious, Jennifer Lopez seems to be enjoying the company of “Hotline Bling” singer Drake, who reportedly gifted the “Booty” singer a $100,000 platinum-and-diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace, according to Self.

The expensive necklace, which comes in at 16 karats, was reportedly a New Year’s Eve gift for Jennifer Lopez from Drake.

The two musicians celebrated New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas together, and the necklace could clearly be seen on one of the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer’s Instagram photos. On the photo in question, Lopez is wearing a large fur shawl, while a necklace that resembles the Tiffany Victoria necklace can be seen peeking out from underneath.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake spent this past weekend apart, while the “Hotline Bling” singer hung out with some of his close friends, including Donald Glover. ET Online reported that, even though they weren’t together, the pair still kept their social media fans updated, with Drake posting a photo of himself hanging with his friends.

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, posted a cryptic message about “timing” being “everything,” and now fans are wondering if this is just another random inspirational quote or if the post has a hidden meaning that involves Drake.

The next day, Sunday, JLo posted yet another motivational quote, claiming that “good things just keep happening.”

While Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been reportedly dating for less than three months, their relationship has some tough hurdles to overcome, according to InTouch. According to sources close to the lovebirds, the root of their problems is kids.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake may seem like one of the cutest music couples in the world, but they already have differences. While the “One Dance” singer wants to start a family with JLo already, the “Booty” singer doesn’t want to have children in the near future, according to InTouch citing its sources.

Jennifer Lopez is already mom to eight-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The sources added that the differences are “causing problems” in their relationship.

“She’s done having babies. But Drake’s at a point in his life where he wants it all. A hot partner and the kids. It’s causing problems.”

But that’s only half of the problem, as Jennifer Lopez appears to have an unwelcome suitor. It’s the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer’s ex Casper Smart who keeps “blowing up” her phone in order to try to “sabotage the relationship” with Drake, according to the source.

Jennifer Lopez and backup dancer Smart dated on-and-off for five years, and they parted ways last summer after having some strong differences. Less than half a year later, Lopez reportedly started dating Drake.

Their romance was seemingly confirmed on Snapchat, when a PDA-filled video showing Jennifer Lopez and Drake kissing and grinding surfaced on the internet.

