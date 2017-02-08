WWE Rumors: Huge Backstage Update On Timing Of Sasha Banks Heel Turn

Rumors of Sasha Banks making a heel turn in the coming weeks or months are nothing new. But the latest word behind the scenes suggests that “The Boss” will be turning heel before what could be a rumored four-way match for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33. And if these reports are to be believed, she may do it by turning on her onscreen best friend Bayley at the Monday Night RAW-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view.

For the first five months or so of WWE’s 2016 brand split, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks had been playing “hot potato” with the RAW Women’s Championship, as the belt had frequently switched between both women. While Sasha would pick up her title wins on Monday Night RAW episodes, Charlotte would always end up winning the belt back on pay-per-view, with the latest such victory coming in December 2016’s Roadblock: End of the Line. As it stands, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair now stands as a four-time Women’s Champion, as she has started off 2017 feuding with Bayley for the title.

Meanwhile, Banks has been in a rivalry with Nia Jax, with theirs being the secondary women’s feud on Monday Night RAW. And by the looks of things, Jax has been enjoying the upper hand so far, having defeated Banks convincingly on the Royal Rumble 2017 pre-show. This lack of success on pay-per-view may be used as a driving factor for Sasha Banks to make her heel turn as expected, and while this has been the subject of many a rumor in recent weeks, the exact timing of this turn has often been up for speculation.

A new report, however, may offer some clarity on this matter. Citing a members-only report from Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez’s F4WOnline.com, WrestleZone wrote today that the rumored Sasha Banks heel turn will most likely take place before WrestleMania 33. But to be more specific, it may happen at the Fastlane pay-per-view, which is scheduled for March 5 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

“Speculation is that (Banks) might interfere in the Charlotte vs Bayley RAW Women’s Title match at WWE Fastlane, costing Bayley the title.”

What does this mean for the Women’s Championship picture on Monday Night RAW going forward? According to SportsKeeda, rumors point to Bayley winning the title at WrestleMania 33, then feuding with Sasha Banks, by that time fresh off a heel turn, until SummerSlam 2017. That’s far from a certainty at this point, but having both “best friends” turn into bitter enemies and feud for several months may make for some compelling storytelling as the balance of power potentially shifts in RAW’s Women’s Division.

In December, SportsKeeda listed five reasons why a Sasha heel turn would be a good move on WWE Creative’s part and mentioned Banks’ rivalry with Bayley in NXT and the potential continuation of the feud on the main roster among those reasons.

“However, (Sasha vs. Bayley on the main roster) still hasn’t come to fruition, and that is because of both women’s current status as a babyface. Considering Banks was the heel in their initial matches, it is only fitting that she turn heel in their eventual faceoff. In their NXT feud, Banks’ incredible heel work opposed Bayley’s natural babyface fire to perfection, and the same magic would be produced if WWE allowed Sasha to embrace the dark side once again.”

At the moment, nothing is confirmed. But at the rate things are going, the so-called “Broken Boss” storyline on Monday Night RAW appears to be the best sign a Sasha Banks heel turn may be imminent, what with “The Boss” seemingly bottling in her anger as the losses and the taunts (mainly coming from Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax) keep piling up.

