Osama Bin Laden Was Fine With Jihadists ‘Pleasuring Themselves’

The founder of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, apparently tracked records of his fellow jihadists’ masturbation activities.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a memo that includes some documents and a good quantity of porn stash. The released memo addresses bin Laden’s handy guide about masturbation and how it assured his fighters that he has no problem when the jihadists “pleasured themselves.”

According to New York Post, the released documents exposed the mastermind that was behind the terrible attacks of 9/11 and his advice to fellow jihadists in their life when the abstained themselves from having sex.

“Another very special and top secret matters (eyes only you, my brother Abu Muhammad Salah and Samir): it pertains to the problem of the brothers who are with you in their unfortunate celibacy and lack of availability of wives for them in the conditions that have been imposed on them,” he wrote.

Scholars of Sunni Islam generally do not approve of “self-love,” except in extenuating circumstances. Their philosophy encourages Muslims to fast to reduce their sexual desire if they cannot marry on time, or due to any unavoidable reasons. In the released letter, Osama bin Laden noted that the act of masturbation is approved by the ancestors for the community.

“We pray to God to release them… God is not ashamed of the truth,” he continued. “As we see it, we have no objection to clarifying to the brothers that they may, in such conditions, masturbate, since this is an extreme case.”

Osama bin Laden’s ideology was the concept that civilians from enemy countries, including women and children, were legitimate targets for jihadists to kill. As earlier reported by a former CIA analyst Michael Scheuer, who led the CIA’s hunt for him, the al-Qaeda leader was motivated by a belief that America’s foreign policy has oppressed and killed Muslims in the Middle East.

To fight against all these, bin Laden hired jihadists from all around the globe. His wealth and connections assisted his interest in supporting the mujahideen, Muslim guerrillas fighting the Soviet Union in Afghanistan following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. Before releasing the memo to his jihadists, bin Laden noted that some fighters might be “ashamed,” and goes on to pull out some bizarre feedback from the others.

“We wanted to reflect some more and research it, and we want to get back to you on it before you say anything about it. Give us your opinion — is it appropriate? Can it be suggested to the brothers? If so, how? Can we consult with your Shari’ah experts and send them a memo containing our initial findings?”

Apparently, this is not for the first time when the Department of National Intelligence has released information about bin Laden’s personal life. Back in 2015, the DNI released a list of books he was reading when he was killed, as well as a trove of letters that he exchanged with his family members. Apart from all these, the Navy Seal found a considerable quantity of pornographic videos.

“We are not going to release these materials due to the nature of their contents,” Clapper’s spokesman, Jeffrey Anchukaitis, told The Guardian.

From 2001 to 2011, Osama bin Laden was a major target of the War on Terror, as the FBI placed a $25 million bounty on him in their extensive search for him. On May 2, 2011, he was shot and killed inside a private residential compound in Abbottabad, where he was living along with his family and few trusted supporters.

