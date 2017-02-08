Kristen Stewart Is Not Hiding Anymore

There was a time when fans of Kristen Stewart knew very little about her. All the information they gathered about her personal life was by the hands of leaked paparazzi photos. But over a period of time, the Twilight movie actress has evolved as a person and realized for a fact that if she wants to connect with her fans and loved ones then she has to be more vocal about her personal life.

Stewart has had her fair amount of relationships in the past. After ending things with Robert Pattinson, she went on a dating spree. Although, it was back in 2015 when she first talked about her sexuality when she appeared on the September cover of Nylon Magazine. When it was asked about her evolving sexuality, she told the magazine, “Google me, I’m not hiding.” It was the around the same time when social media was filled with her and Alicia Cargile’s intimate pictures.

‘I’m so gay, dude!’ Kristen Stewart responds to Trump’s creepy obsession with her https://t.co/u429ePoqS8 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) February 6, 2017

Her personal life has always inspired her fans and it was reported back at that time that Stewart’s “Google me, I’m not hiding” statement was her own way to tell the media and paparazzi about her personal life. She once told Variety that it is really important to her how the young fans see her.

“As much as I want to protect myself, it’s not about hiding. As soon as you start throwing up so many walls, you cannot see over them yourself, so you just start isolating in a way that’s not honest.”

In the same interview with Variety, Stewart opened up about dating women and how her relationships with men were different.

“I’m not hiding s**t,” she told the magazine. “I’m very obviously…” she said, before trailing off without saying the word “gay” or “lesbian.”

While promoting her 2016s release, Equals, Kristen was asked about her process of opening in front of media after her breakup with Robert Pattinson.

“I’ve discovered a way to live my life and not feel like I’m hiding at all,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “And I think that’s pretty apparent for anyone who cares — not that everyone does. But I think that if you had been tracking it in any way, it’s more apparent that I’m more relaxed than I used to be.”

Kristen Stewart And Her War Against Donald Trump

Recently, Stewart shared her true feelings about Donald Trump and how he made her life impossible for quite some time. As many of her fans know this that her breakup with her Twilight movie co-star was pretty rough on her. Thousands of their fans wanted Pattinson to forgive Stewart and get back together again, but this did not happen.

It was around the same time when Donald Trump, who was a reality TV star at that time, shared his views on Kristen and Robert Pattinson’s love saga on his now-infamous Twitter account. In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump stated that as Kristen cheated on Robert “like a dog,” the Harry Potter movie actor should not take back her again.

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again–100 certain–am I ever wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

After almost five years, Stewart opened up about this entire incident. Kristen was at Sundance Film Festival to promote her new short film Come Swim, where she was interviewed at the Variety Studio. During her conversation, she shared her opinion on Donald Trump’s tweets about her love life.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me… which is f**king crazy. I can’t even understand it.”

If this was not enough, Kristen took another opportunity to bag on Donald Trump. According to USA Today, Kristen hosted Saturday Night Live on February 4, and she used the platform to again hit POTUS.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob — Robert (Pattinson) — and we broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

On a safer note, Stewart’s monolog went on to clarify that she does not think that Mr. Trump actually hated her. Rather, she revealed that Mr. President may have had a crush on her ex-boyfriend.

“OK, so to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he’s in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this…”

Kristen Stewart’s fans are definitely very impressed with the way she has tackled all the rumors about her personal life and the way she dismissed the entire Donald Trump’s incident. What are your views on Stewart’s evolving personality? Share your insights in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]