Donald Trump Impeachment: More Than 750,000 People Wants Him Removed

Donald Trump impeachment process is on a spree these days as more than 750,000 people have signed an online petition to impeach him.

The said online petition, which is initiated by two nonprofit advocacy groups, RootsAction and Free Speech for People, was created the day of Donald Trump‘s inauguration and as on Feb. 8, its petition had 762,538 signatures.

Even before Mr. Trump was officially declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election, thousands of people were looking up at the internet at what it would take them to remove him as a sitting president. Independent reported at that time that the Google searches for “how to impeach a president” jumped by 5,000 percent in the hours after the results were announced.

Within just a few weeks of him taking the oval office, President Trump has issued a number of controversial executive orders, that includes an immigration ban against people coming to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

If this was not it, it is also reported that his approval rating is at a historic low. According to a report from CNN, a majority of people (53%) disapprove of how Donald Trump is handling his job, while just 44% Americans approve his way of acting as the commander-in-chief. If previous presidents should be considered under approval ratings then, former President Ronald Reagan’s initial approval rating of 51% was only slightly higher than Trump’s. However, his disapproval rating (13%) was not nearly high.

Even if a million people will sign the online petition, Donald Trump can’t be impeached merely because he is disliked. At the federal level, Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution addresses impeachment.

“The President, Vice-President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

In simple words, RootsAction and Free Speech for People are asking the supporters to sign the petition in order to convince the Congress to investigate grounds for Trump’s impeachment. News Australia reported that Free Speech for People’s legal director, Attorney Ron Fein told that the group is running the petition addresses the following.

“No modern president has displayed the casual indifference to the Constitution and the rule of law that President Trump shows. The violations, the corruption, and the threat to our republic are here now, but they will only get worse the longer he stays in office. Americans deserve a president who is not beholden to foreign governments to keep his businesses afloat, and whose decisions about bread-and-butter, not to mention life-and-death matters, will not be used to prop up Trump Towers around the world.”

Even if Donald Trump’s impeachment will work out the way these 750,000 plus people are demanding, then Vice-President Mike Pence will become the next sitting president, who will then be followed by Paul Ryan, Orrin Hatch and the entire list goes on for 14 other candidates.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi recently claimed that Mr. Trump’s impeachment is not possible as he has not committed an impeachable offense ever since he took the office. During her recently held press conference, Nancy told that she felt displeased with Trump’s behavior and how he implemented all the executive orders, but she never mentioned his impeachment.

Pelosi further explained that “Trump acted in a way that is strategically incoherent, that is incompetent, and that is reckless.”

“And that is not grounds for impeachment. When and if he breaks the law, that is grounds for when something like that would come up.”

Whenever a new president enters the White House, he brings several changes in the policies of his predecessors. Like every other, Mr. Trump is doing nothing different. At this time, he is doing what he has promised to the citizens of the U. S. during his presidential campaign. There is a possibility that not everyone is going to be pleased by the changes he is bringing but at the same time, his policies will surely help America in one way or the other. Do you think Donald Trump’s impeachment will happen in future? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]