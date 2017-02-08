‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Winner, Nick Viall Reportedly Won’t Have Happy Ending

The Bachelor 2017 may not have revealed its winner yet, but rumor has it that things will not end happily for Season 21’s Nick Viall. It was reported that this season’s winner and Viall will not last long and may have ended their relationship already.

Nick said goodbye to some ladies on this week’s episode of The Bachelor 2017. There are now six girls remaining who will compete for his attention and hope to get through to the hometown dates. However, Reality Steve already spoiled this year’s winner and it is no other than Vanessa Grimaldi.

In the report, Reality Steve stated that Grimaldi emerged as The Bachelor 2017winner and she got engaged to Nick. However, it was mentioned that the couple will not last that long and that there have already been unpleasant things said about them. One report from InTouch Weekly mentioned that rumored winner Vanessa felt betrayed by Nick after reviewing The Bachelor episodes.

A source for the publication allegedly said that Vanessa initially thought Nick was “really sweet and charming toward her.” However, when she watched each episode again, she came to realize that Nick is not genuine and thought that he is behaving inappropriately.

Alleged The Bachelor 2017 winner Vanessa is not quite pleased seeing how Nick interacted with all the women in the show. Week by week, Grimaldi has been following the series just like all the viewers and saw how Nick had made out with a lot of women, which then made her question if he is serious about being committed.

That may not be the only reason for Nick Viall’s rumored breakup with The Bachelor 2017 winner. According to Steve, Viall and Grimaldi cannot seem to agree on where they want to stay to build a future.

Nick is said to be serious about making it big with his career and for a relationship to work, one of them has to make a compromise. This means Vanessa should decide to leave Canada and move to Los Angeles to be with Nick or Nick has to be in Canada to be with her. But from the looks of it, neither is willing to move anywhere. Steve explained how he is 100 percent convinced Nick is not looking to settle down with anyone, not even with The Bachelor 2017 winner, at the moment.

Nick Viall’s relationship with The Bachelor 2017 winner continues to be surrounded by rumors. Recently, it was reported that Nick’s decision on who among the top four contestants he would pick was not even his to make. An insider revealed that Nick could not even pick the woman he wants to be with after the show that he had asked help from the producers to do the picking for him, Hollywood Gossip reported.

Nick is said to have his heart set for two contestants but he does not know how to handle the situation and choose The Bachelor 2017 winner. He is also said to be worried that he might, once again, be criticized for making another wrong choice.

Another controversy surrounding Nick involves Amanda Stanton, in which earlier reports stated that he cheated with her. Nick got his heart broken by Amanda and he reportedly reached out to her when news of her breakup with Josh Murray broke out, Life & Style reported.

Nick Viall already holds a playboy reputation and if any of the reports mentioned above are true, he will likely end up a bachelor again. The drama continues next week with Nick and the remaining contestants taking the adventure to the Bahamas. Spoilers indicate that two women were eliminated on Week 7 but no official rose ceremony ever took place since only four girls remained.

Catch the next episode and more drama on The Bachelor Season 21, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Do you think Nick Viall and the alleged The Bachelor 2017 winner are good together and will last long? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images]