Live Stream: India Vs. Bangladesh Cricket One-Off Test Match Start Time, Preview

The India cricket team look to stretch their record-setting unbeaten streak to 19 Test matches as the host Bangladesh for the first time, and cricket fans who want to watch a live stream of the historic match, as the Tigers visit for the single, one-off Test in Hyderabad starting on Thursday, can find full streaming information below for both completing nations as well as the United Kingdom, United States and the Middle East.

Bangladesh has faced India in Tests eight times since winning full status from the ICC in 2000. But the Tigers have never beaten India, managing only two draws with six defeats.

All of the previous eight Bangladesh vs. India Test matches have taken place on the Tigers home turf. They hope that taking their game on the road will lead to a change of fortunes — but Bangladesh will again have to make due without star pacer Mustafizur Rahman. “The Fizz” makes his return to Hyderabad where he became a local hero last year by leading the Indian Premier League’s Sunrisers franchise to their first IPL championship.

But Mustafizur has been ruled out of the one-off Test in India due to “lack of mental fitness.” After missing six months with a shoulder injury, Mustafizur returned to the Bangladesh squad for a New Zealand tour late last year — a tour in which the Tigers lost all eight matches across three formats, including a two-match Test series.

But the now 21-year-old bowler who burst on the world scene as a teenage sensation in 2015 is reportedly struggling to regain his earlier pace, and his performance in the New Zealand series was disappointing.

Bangladesh will take on India in the match scheduled for five days without their young star, starting at 9:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday, February 9, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. On Bangladesh Standard Time, the match will get underway will at 10 a.m.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream begins at 4 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the match is scheduled to begin at midnight Eastern Time, or 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, Pacific Time.

To watch a live stream of the first-ever India vs. Bangladesh Test cricket match hosted by India, try the video below from the Bangladesh channel Gazi TV, or follow the instructions for local live streaming that follow.

HotStar Sports streams the exciting India vs. England T20 series finale to viewers inside of India. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the words “IND VS BAN, ONE-OFF TEST.” Again, HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans two options to watch the live stream — a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial and requires registration, or a free option which will stream the match on a five-minute delay but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which can be seen after clicking “live” as described above.

Live Stream the Historic Test Cricket Match in the United Kingdom

The India vs. Bangladesh one-off Test will be aired on Sky Sports 2, which means that to catch a live stream, fans in the U.K. need to be Sky Sports subscribers. If you are a Sky customer, register for the Sky Go streaming service for free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once your registration is finished, click over to the Sky Go Sports login page accessible at this link. Now — stream the game. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Cricket Fans in the U.S. Can Also Watch a Free Live Stream

India and Bangladesh cricket fans located in the U.S. should sign up for the seven-day free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be found by clicking here, to watch a free live stream of the lone Test match. A credit card will be required, and a subscription will run $10 per month — but cancellation before the one-week free trial concludes stops charges, allowing fans in the U.S. to watch the only India vs. Bangladesh Test cricket match free and legally.

Sling TV offers software for most desktop and laptop computers as well as the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV package is also available on several set-top boxes, including Roku, fourth Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others, allowing cricket fans to watch the India vs. Bangladesh Test match on their TV sets. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click on this link.

Finally, Fans in the Middle East and North Africa Can Also Watch the Test Live Online

The Dubai-based Orbit Showtime Network, OSN, covers the Middle East and North Africa and offers a free live stream without login credentials by clicking on this link. But the OSN stream is not available outside of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

To preview the first-ever Test match in which India will host Bangladesh, check out the video from Cricket Highway, below.

India Coach Anil Kumble said he anticipated an “interesting contest,” despite India’s dominance of their neighbors to the northeast over the years.

Bangladesh (are) a very improved side now. They have had a good outing in New Zealand, although the results (were) different. But Bangladesh, I think, going to New Zealand and doing what they did, we certainly respect the opposition,” the India spinning great said at a Tuesday press conference.

The last time the two teams squared off in a Test cricket match, Bangladesh managed a rain-shortened draw in June of 2015.

[Featured Image By A.M. Ahad/AP Images]