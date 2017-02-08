Zayn Malik gets trolled for defending Gigi hadid in racism controversy

Over the weekend, Bella and Gigi Hadid were seen at a friend’s birthday party and being darlings of the social media, Bella posted a short video clip of the said dinner. Gigi was caught on camera squinting as she compared her face to the cookie-shaped laughing Buddha. This ignited a series of racism controversy to which Zayn Malik quickly defended. However, he loses his cool after being in the storm himself and gets trolled at by his followers for being “ignorant.”

The damsel is in distress and the Prince Charming comes to the rescue

Although the Instagram video was long gone as Gigi Hadid promptly removed it after starting a racism controversy, her followers managed to download the copy and footage of it have been sprouting online. In the brief clip, the elder Hadid sister was shown squinting and imitating a cookie that is shaped like a Buddha. The video received accusations of racism and “making fun of Asian people.”

The doting boyfriend, Zayn Malik, quickly defended her girlfriend’s actions but found himself became the center of the backlash as his followers accused him of being “ignorant” on racial discrimination. Getting furious, he replied that he knows what racism is because he himself had been a victim of racial discrimination due to his Asian heritage.

“People’s nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I’m a terrorist!! To be a racist goes against my very existence…So please don’t try to educate me,” Zayn responded on Instagram, clearly in a fit of rage.

People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence.. — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer then shared a subtle black-and-white selfie of himself in the middle of the controversy. So what’s the meaning of it, Zayn?

Prior to losing his cool, Zayn Malik already gave a response when he was asked by a person who tweeted him directly, writing: “Being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?”

Zayn immediately responded, “Trust me…she likes Asians” followed by a winking emoji and a thumbs-up sign. However, his followers weren’t swayed by his response and in turn, Zayn gets trolled for defending the supermodel’s accusations. A twitter rant accused him of being lax over Gigi Hadid’s racist joke, read below:

“You seriously need to educate yourself for the sake of your career and your social standing. You can’t get away with this s***, I’m telling you this for your own sake bc it’s 2017 and a time of peril for a lot of people and you can’t afford to be ignorant. It is the least of your obligations as a MUSLIM to be educated and socially aware so it’s about time you take that role Zayn,” the user wrote.

The former One Direction star whose father is British-Pakistani may as well have Asian roots while Gigi’s father, Mohammed Hadid, a Palestinian-American is also Middle Eastern.

Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, also shared to Twitter her own sentiments on Monday. She shared a note regarding the importance of the laughing Buddha image, explaining “how it is cherished all over the world.” She captioned the photo: “Only a toxic mind would perceive hugging a chocolate laughing Buddha as racist.”

❤Only a toxic mind will perceive hugging a chocolate laughing Buddha as racist…… ???? #PracticeHappiness #PracticeKindness pic.twitter.com/NggEhuJXas — YOLANDA (@YolandaHFoster) February 6, 2017

Gigi Hadid’s series of racism controversy

Recently, she was forced to apologize following racism accusations over an impression of Melania Trump at the American Music Awards in November 2016.

Hadid wrote a handwritten apology, “I too have been at the centre of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humor in it…I apologize to anyone that I offended and only have the best wishes for our country.”

We do hope you learn a lesson or two from that Gigi Hadid.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]