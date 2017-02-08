‘Ladies Of London’ Stars Confirm No Season 3 Reunion Show

Unfortunately for fans of Bravo’s Ladies of London, they yet again won’t be watching a reunion show. As the Season 3 finale episode aired on Tuesday night, some of the show’s stars confirmed that the cast didn’t film a reunion show.

Prior to the airing of the season finale episode, Sophie Stanbury, who had a lesser role on the show on Season 2 but was featured as a starring cast member on Season 3, shared a photo of herself with one of her sons. She admitted that the finale episode was a hard one for her and that she’s glad that she’s through that part of her life. On a happier note, she did say that she and her sons are doing great and that she learned many lessons. In regards to her co-stars, Sophie also noted that they are all in a good place now.

A viewer left a comment asking Sophie if there will be a reunion episode. Sophie confirmed that there won’t be.

“nicolesmei: @sophiestanbury will there be a reunion episode?” “sophiestanbury: @nicolesmei no sadly not xx”

Another viewer asked Sophie if she will be on the show’s next season. Sophie replied that the cast aren’t sure if there will even be a season 4 yet.

“ruthhtellezzAre we going to see you in the next season of ladies of London? I absolutely loved you this season!! ♥️♥️♥️ @sophiestanbury” “sophiestanbury: @ruthhtellezz thank you super sweet… let’s see if we come back?? Xxxx”

Juliet Angus also confirmed that there is no Season 3 reunion show. In response to one viewer who asked about a reunion show, Juliet admitted that the cast didn’t film one nor will they, something that she regrets since she has unfinished business that she would love to clear up.

Not this year, sadly. But boy, would I love one to clear some things up #unfinishedbusiness #ladiesoflondon https://t.co/ACFHeVdSgg — Juliet Angus (@JulietAngus) February 8, 2017

The Ladies of London Season 3 finale episode showed the women having one final dinner together on behalf of Caroline Stanbury prior to her and her family’s move to Dubai. One viewer asked Caroline if she’s leaving the show for good. Caroline didn’t give a yes or no but teased that she doesn’t know what will happen next.

@NewWestSandy we never know what happens next! X — Caroline Stanbury (@C_Stanbury) February 8, 2017

Boom ???? my last night @Bravotv 8pm tonight pic.twitter.com/jKXDoTlULo — Caroline Stanbury (@C_Stanbury) February 7, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during Caroline’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live in early December, 2015, Caroline, when asked about her future on the show, said that she’s not sure. She did say, however, that she plans on spending her summers in London, as it’s too hot to stay in Dubai during that time of the year. Perhaps that means that if there is a Season 4, producers will have it filmed over the summer so that Caroline can still be one of the cast members?

Another cast member who made a big location change after filming for Season 3 ended was Marissa Hermer. Marissa and her family now live in Pacific Palisades, California. During Marissa’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, she said that she and her husband still have their home and businesses in London. She also said that she and her family plan on spending their summers in London. It seems that like Caroline, Marissa’s move doesn’t preclude her starring on the show for another season, provided filming coincides with her time in London.

On Twitter, Marissa told a viewer that she doesn’t know for sure if she’ll be back.

@1fairmaiden who knows!? never know what is going to happen in the future… x #LadiesofLondon — Marissa Hermer (@MarissaHermer) February 8, 2017

She pointed out again that she and her husband still have their house and businesses in London.

aww thx you – we will see what happens – never know! but we've kept our house in LDN and of course @BumpkinLondon @EclipseBars @1fairmaiden — Marissa Hermer (@MarissaHermer) February 8, 2017

Adela King is hoping that there is a Season 4 and that she returns for it. She posted a photo of herself with Marissa and Julie Montagu and wrote of her gratitude for the friendships that she has gained from the show. She also thanked the viewers who have reached out to her and shown her compassion and empathy in regards to her child custody battle, sobriety and past suicide attempt. In response to a viewer who told her return for another season, Adela wrote that she prays that there is a season 4 and that she’s on it.

“foreverspring16: Please return for the next season. You were such a light on the show and so much fun. Your story is only going to get better.????” “adelakinglondon: @foreverspring16 thank you let’s hope and pray it does????❤”

As the Inquisitr reported, Adela and Sophie partied with Caroline, now in London for a break, over the weekend. Both Adela and Sophie revealed that they and Caroline are in a better place.

After the Ladies of London Season 3 finale episode aired, Bravo’s The Daily Dish posted an update on all of the cast members: Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Fleming, Julie Montagu, Juliet Agnus, Marissa Hermer, Sophie Stanbury, and Adela King.

