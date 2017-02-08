OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 Rumors: 5.3-In 2K Screen, 128GB ROM/8GB RAM & Dual AR Camera

OnePlus was not kidding when it launched its first phone and branded it a flagship killer. During the years since the company’s debut device, the OnePlus One, was released, the upstart smartphone maker has managed to gain a reputation of being one of the most competitive tech firms in the world, offering premium grade devices for a fraction of the competition’s price. With 2017 well underway, all eyes are now focused on the company’s new halo device, the OnePlus 4, which is rumored to be the smartphone maker’s best device yet.

While the OnePlus 4 would undoubtedly be released this year, the specifics of the device remain pretty much unknown. Even the device’s name, the OnePlus 4, is rumored to be changed into the OnePlus 5 due to the company’s alleged tetraphobia. The fact that Vivo, one of OnePlus’ sister companies, has followed the same convention with the naming of its Vivo 3 and Vivo 5 smartphones has further added to this idea. Regardless of whether the device is branded as the OnePlus 4 or the OnePlus 5, however, speculations are unanimous that the smartphone maker’s next device would take the market by storm once more.

OnePlus devices have always boasted flagship-level specs at midrange prices. With last year’s devices, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, however, the upstart smartphone firm has opted to go above and beyond, releasing devices that actually exceed the power and specs of the industry’s best devices at significantly lesser prices. Even the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, arguably the most powerful Android device of 2016, lagged behind the OnePlus 3T in terms of RAM. Considering its tried and tested formula, there is a pretty good chance that the smartphone maker would continue this trend with the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5.

Rumors about the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 are quite scarce, but what has been leaked about the device have so far been very encouraging. Currently, speculations are high that the upcoming flagship killer would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, a new ceramic frame, and a massive 4000 mAh battery with upgraded Dash Charge capability, according to an Alphr report. Apart from this, a new set of rumors have emerged stating that the device would be equipped with a massive 8GB of RAM, an even more formidable 128GB of ROM, a new camera system, and last but not least, a significantly better display.

OnePlus devices have always gone above and beyond the competition when it comes to their internal storage and memory. With the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5, this trend is expected to continue, with recent rumors pointing to the upcoming device being released with 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory. Considering that OnePlus usually ships its devices with just one configuration, the premise of a midrange-priced smartphone launching with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM is no less than revolutionary.

After all, even tech giants and leaders in the mobile market such as Apple are still shipping devices such as the iPhone SE that start with just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM. Samsung, arguably the king of Android phones, still follows a 32GB ROM/4GB RAM configuration for its flagship devices. Thus, if OnePlus does indeed launch the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM, it would establish itself further as the mobile market’s resident flagship killer.

Another rumored upgrade for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 is the device’s display. According to the most recent rumors related in a TechRadar report, the device would come with a 5.3-inch 2K display, which is somewhat smaller than the screen of its current flagship unit but with a significant bump in quality. Considering that the mobile market is moving towards mobile VR, a 2K screen for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would make the device competitive in the virtual reality industry as well.

Lastly, speculations are also high that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would be equipped with an advanced dual camera system with AR/MR technology. The specifics for the cameras’ specs such as their megapixel count have not been leaked as of date, but the premise of the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 being equipped with two lenses is something that has been embraced very warmly by fans of the device. After all, most of the best mobile cameras in the mobile industry, such as those found in the iPhone 7 Plus, Huawei P9, and the LG V20, all utilize a dual-lens system.

The OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 might still be months away, but the smartphone is slowly taking form through rumors and leaks about the device. From what could be seen so far, it appears that the upcoming flagship would be the upstart manufacturer’s best smartphone yet. True to form, the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 might very well be 2017’s true-born flagship killer.

