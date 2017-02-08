‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Nina Dobrev And Nikki Reed End ‘Frenemy’ Rumors

Anyone who took a look at a headline featuring The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder or Twilight star Nikki Reed would assume Nina and Nikki were mortal enemies. These two actresses have finally decided to break the silence and put an end to the “frenemy” rumors once and for all.

Per Huffington Post, the “frenemy” rumors surrounding Nina Dobrev and Nikki Reed started to swirl back in 2014 when Nikki started dating Nina’s ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder. Magazines, celebrity tabloids, and media outlets seized the opportunity and exploited Ian, Nina, and Nikki as a love triangle. This, in turn, caused a lot of Twilight and Vampire Diaries fans to assume the “frenemy” rumors surrounding Dobrev and Reed were true.

Nina Dobrev and Nikki Reed, however, have insisted – on multiple occasions – that they have nothing but respect for each other despite both having a connection to Ian Somerhalder.

Perhaps growing tired of tabloids and magazines claiming the three were in a never-ending feud and questionable love triangle – they decided not to stay silent about the issue any longer. In the past 24 hours, Twilight star Nikki Reed – who married Ian in April of 2015 – shared a picture of herself, Ian, and Dobrev which took aim at tabloids and magazines perpetuating the “frenemy” rumors. The powerful post can be viewed below.

“For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way,” Nikki captioned the photo as she explained why her and Nina thought staying silent on the issue had always been the best approach. Reed, however, no longer thinks staying silent on the issue is the way to go. As she worries it is sending the wrong message to young women.

“I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose.”

In the caption of her photo, Nikki Reed addressed the fact that tabloids and magazines pushing the “frenemy” feud between her and Nina were promoting girl-on-girl hate on the young and impressionable women who looked up to these two actresses.

“So here’s to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that’s what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women.”

Ending the caption of her photo on Instagram, Nikki begged tabloids and magazines to stop spreading lies about her, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder.

While Nina’s picture did not include as powerful of a message as Reed’s picture on Instagram did – Dobrev did also share a photo of herself with Nikki and Ian.

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

In Nina’s picture, she simply included the fact that she was “finally” getting to catch up with the Twilight star and her husband.

Ian Somerhalder – clearly on board with Nina and Nikki’s desire to stop the false “frenemy” rumors – also shared the picture his wife shared on her Instagram. Ian mentioned the fact that Nina and Nikki didn’t even know each other as well as some of the tabloids and false news websites claimed.

“Media companies preying on the passion from vulnerable and or impressionable minds of fans to sell advertising through click-though traffic is a disease in our society. It’s poisonous,” Ian captioned his photo. Somerhalder went on to say it was time for everyone to “move on” and let the love triangle and “frenemy” rumors go.

“Let’s finish this series with respect and kindness and continue that in our lives. I think it’s time. What do think?”

Do you think Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, and Nina Dobrev made the right decision? Are you relieved they finally broke the silence and put the “frenemy” rumors to rest? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images & John Sciulli/Getty Images]