Rosie O’Donnell Offers To Play Steve Bannon On ‘SNL,’ Social Media Goes Insane

Rosie O’Donnell is willing to follow in the impressive shoes of Melissa McCarthy and join the SNL cast as controversial Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Up until now, the role of Steve Bannon on SNL has been portrayed by cast member Mikey Day donning a Grim Reaper ensemble. Last Saturday, however, McCarthy managed a spot-on impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, opening the door to Rosie O’Donnell playing a cross-dressing Bannon.

According to Rosie, she’d be up to the challenge.

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

What’s more, it appears that O’Donnell wants to portray Steve Bannon as the “brains” behind the Trump administration. More and more frequently, the media is speculating that Bannon (who, as TheBlaze reports, Senator Elizabeth Warren called a “white supremacist”) is the Dick Cheney to Trump’s George W. Bush. As SNL has taken to Trump trashing as part of its bread and butter, it looks like Rosie would have the chance to let her true feelings shine.

And now Rosie O’Donnell, who has had a long feud with POTUS Trump (who has publicly called her a “pig,” and worse) says she’s willing to portray the man who according to Politico Madeline Albright calls the puppet master “pulling the strings” of Donald Trump and his presidency.

As NBC News reports, White House sources have been quoted as claiming that Trump administration insiders were most angered that Spicer was played by a woman. Now, Rosie O’Donnell apparently wants to build on that angst by jumping on the SNL bandwagon and portraying Bannon.

In a recent interview, Trump foe O’Donnell confirmed her willingness to play the part — if asked.

“If asked, of course I would. Alec is amazing, Melissa McCarthy was perfect. It’s a funny idea. But SNL knows what they are doing. I have hosted the show in my youth. Quite an honor. I loved it.”

The internet wants Rosie O'Donnell to play Steve Bannon on 'SNL'…and she's into it https://t.co/r1IJNe7Agg via @Mashable — Chris (@ChristophLoewen) February 7, 2017

While SNL producers have not publicly commented on the potential addition of Rosie O’Donnell to the cast as Steve Bannon (or, as Rosie tweeted, “#BannoninChief”), the very idea has certainly generated a lot of buzz and social media support. Many have even pointed out that Rosie, who Trump unabashedly called a “pig,” has something of the look of a female Steve Bannon.

I'm begging you @SNL – please get Rosie O'Donnell to play "President Bannon" over #BLOTUS. He'll melt like the Wicked Witch! #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/DhaZuvgtvH — Captain Janeway (@CaptJaneway2017) February 7, 2017

And many, many social media aficionados are begging both Rosie and SNL to make the Bannon magic happen — soon.

Hey, @nbcsnl, pretty please ask @Rosie O'Donnell to play Steve Bannon? Please. Make this happen for all of us. RT if you want to see this! — Mat Molina (@Trollin_Trump) February 7, 2017

Some have even advocated creating a White House petition to get Rosie O’Donnell on SNL as Bannon as quickly as possible.

@washingtonpost yes please, should we create a petition on the white house website? — jtx (@jotatx) February 7, 2017

Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have been feuding for far longer than Steve Bannon or even politics have been in the picture. In 2006, Rosie wanted Trump, who co-owned the Miss USA pageant, to dump Miss USA Tara Conner after it was revealed that she had past issues of sexual promiscuity, using drugs and underage drinking.

Trump refused, citing a belief in “second chances.” He went on to praise his Miss USA, and to promise that the young lady would have just that.

“Tara is a good person. Tara has tried hard. Tara is going to be given a second chance.”

In addition to allowing the young Miss USA to keep her crown, she was required to enter rehab to deal with her personal demons.

Rosie responded by criticizing Trump personally and citing his financial issues, including a very public bankruptcy filing. Needless to say, it’s been downhill between Trump and O’Donnell since then, with her name (and his references to her) frequently rearing their heads during the presidential campaign season.

@washingtonpost please make it happen. I want to see him him losing it. — Arthur BIRURU (@bababire) February 7, 2017

After the election, things hit a new low between Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump. Even before Steve Bannon was confirmed as part of Trump’s White House inner circle, Rosie crossed a fairly unthinkable line, calling out Barron Trump on social media.

“‘Barron Trump autistic? If so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

As the Daily Mail reports, Rosie O’Donnell ultimately apologized to Melania Trump for calling out her 10-year-old son on social media, then she temporarily privatized her Twitter.

In recent weeks, it appeared that the bad blood between Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell may have become irrelevant — that is, before she said she’d portray Steve Bannon on SNL.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]