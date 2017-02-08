What Went Wrong Between Kanye West And Donald Trump?

Kanye West may have changed his mind about supporting President Donald Trump following his recent decision to remove tweets supporting Trump. This has led to questions about what happened between the two.

West recently deleted all the tweets in which he supported his meeting with the new U.S. president in December. The rapper held the meeting with Trump at Trump Tower. He later followed up the meeting with some tweets amid massive backlash from friends and fans. The 39-year-old had previously been very supportive of Trump, and the fact that he deleted the tweets may mean that his opinion has changed.

Kanye might not have officially said it but a recent report from TMZ claims that he was not pleased with how Trump handled things during his first two weeks as the president of the U.S. There is also a big chance that Mr. West was astonished by Trump’s travel ban as well as his immigration policy. Whatever the case, something about the new president must have ticked him off, prompting him to delete the tweets.

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernising [curriculum], and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” Kanye wrote in one of his past tweets which have now been deleted. West had previously been an avid Trump supporter

Kanye announced a few months ago that he was a strong Trump supporter. He even pointed out that he would have voted for Donald in the presidential elections. The 39-year-old did not vote in the presidential elections because he had been hospitalized at the time. Some of his close friends such as John Legend have been stern Trump haters and were very surprised about West’s support for Donald who was the president-elect at the time.

Right after the meeting, as Mr. West left Trump Tower, the then president-elect told some of the press members present that they had been friends for a long time. The announcement came as a surprise considering that Trump did not have the best of attitudes towards Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian in the past.

Though Mr. West deleted his tweets that expressed support for Trump, he has not revealed the reasons behind the decision. However, his action has launched all manner of speculation regarding his action. Of course, the first question is whether he finally decided to join the rest of his friends on the non-Trump supporters bandwagon.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” wrote Kanye in another tweet.

Kanye’s political stand has been very questionable lately following various Trump policies with the main focus being on immigration. Last week further questions arose after West produced an anti-Trump track called “Propaganda” by hip-hop artist King Myers. The track campaigns for an impeachment of Trump and has been considered the official anti-Trump anthem. The fact that the track was produced by West’s label raised questions about Kanye’s thoughts about the newly elected president.

It is possible that Kanye’s initial reason for getting close to Trump was because he was worried about Chicago which is his home city. Despite the speculation, the two sides have not commented on the matter, thus meaning that nothing can be confirmed so far. However, the fact that Kanye deleted his tweets about Trump probably means that something has changed and it should not be long until details come out.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]