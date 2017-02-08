When Will ‘Shameless’ Season 7 Be Added To Netflix?

Have you managed to binge your way through Seasons 1-6 of Shameless on Netflix? Wondering when Season 7 will be added to Netflix? You aren’t alone. Fortunately, What’s On Netflix has a pretty accurate prediction regarding when the latest Season will be added.

With nearly 2 million viewers tuning in to watch every new episode of Season 7 as it aired on Showtime, it is no surprise that fans eagerly await the season to be added to Netflix. Fortunately, Netflix tends to be pretty consistent when it comes to releasing new seasons of a show.

The Season Finale of Season 7 aired on December 18 of last year on Showtime. While the series has just concluded Season 7, Shameless is a fairly new addition to Netflix. In fact, Seasons 1-6 were all added to the Netflix library in the last year. The first four seasons of Shameless were added to Netflix on July 1, 2016. Seasons 5 and 6 were added in September.

For Season 7 of Shameless, Showtime moved the series to a new timeslot. In previous years, Shameless would start airing in January and wrap up in April of the following year. For Season 7, however, the series started airing in October and wrapped up in December.

So, When Will Season 7 Be Added To Netflix?

What’s On Netflix speculates the streaming giant will keep to their yearly release pattern. This, unfortunately, means fans are going to have to wait until September of this year for Season 7 of Shameless to be added to the Netflix library.

Typically, Netflix adds Showtime shows to their library just before the new season is set to air on the Netflix. It serves as a promotion for the new season. It also gives fans a chance to catch up on the series – or a chance to re-watch the previous season – before the new one airs.

For now, Shameless fans can enjoy the first six seasons on Netflix. It, however, appears as if they may be waiting a while for Season 7 to be added. Fans of the series have turned to social media to vent their frustrations regarding having to wait so long for Season 7 to be added.

Bra I need shameless season 7 on Netflix asap — *** (@jaylahova) January 25, 2017

Netflix please put shameless season 7 on now — hanes (@Hannaramic) January 23, 2017

i don't need friends i need shameless season 7 to be on netflix — samantha ???? (@samanthaafaith4) February 4, 2017

Very upset because Netflix doesn't have Shameless season 7???????? — Mia Taylor (@mia_lynne13) February 4, 2017

Some fans of the series have cursed Netflix for taking so long to add the new Season while others have tagged the streaming giant and begged for the Season 7 to be added as soon as possible.

Fortunately, there are a lot of great alternatives on Netflix that Shameless fans may enjoy such as Orange is the New Black, New Girl¸ or Dexter– which just happens to be another popular Showtime series.

A Little Background on Shameless

Shameless is the name of an American comedy/drama Showtime series that is actually the remake of a British series called Shameless UK. The series started airing on Showtime in January of 2011. Shameless follows the life of an unconventional family who will do just about anything to survive with their drunk deadbeat father seemingly making everything more difficult on the way.

In Season 7, Frank – the drunk father – sets out on a venture to make a new family after growing to dislike his real family. If you haven’t watched Season 7 of Shameless yet, you can watch the trailer below.

Did you watch Season 7 of Shameless when it aired on television or are you waiting for it to be released to Netflix? Please be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

