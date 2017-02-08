Guts! Kendall Jenner Explains Why She Covered Her Nipples With Pizza Emojis

Surprise, surprise! Turns out there’s a rationale behind every emoji Kendall Jenner uses to cover her nipples! In the pic that Kendall covered her nipples with pizza emojis, the reality TV star took the photo while wearing a sheer bodysuit that revealed her nipples back in summer. Accompanying the black bodysuit was a bejeweled choker and light blue jeans. She later, while wearing the same ensemble, took to the streets of New York City with her pals and paparazzi took the opportunity to capture a #FreeTheNipple moment that quickly went viral.

While the obvious reason Kendall covered upher nipples with a pizza emoji before sharing it on Instagram was to avoid flouting the social media platform’s nudity policies, the question of why she chose pizza emojis instead of say, stars, must have been lingering at the back of the minds of her millions of fans and followers. Thankfully, the wait is over and her fans now have an answer!

Peer review!

In the confession which she posted on kendallj.com, the reality TV star explained that after taking the photo she promptly sent it to her friends Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. When the Kardashian sister later met her friends she asked them how the look translated on her and they admitted that it was a bit too much. However, they told her she could go ahead and post it if she wanted.True to her character, Kendall opted for playfulness with regards to how she would share the picture.

zaza A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

“As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could’ve covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys.” disclosed Kendall concerning her nipple pictures which are covered with emojis. “I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :).”

Loves pizza

But as much as the use of pizza emojisin covering up her nipples was a tribute to Pizza Boys, a music group Kendall belongs to, it is a known fact that the reality star is quite a fan of pizza. At a Golden Globes after-party, the reality star and her sister Kylie Jenner were pictured feasting on pizza. And as is customary her fans were not left salivating but also had something to feast their eyes on as the two beauties were wearing gowns that had thigh-high slits. The sisters, of course, let the gowns part by the sides revealing a lot of flesh. But they had a good excuse as their hands were too busy holding pizza!

Kendall’s sister, Khloe Kardashian has also previously offered more evidence of the fact that Kendall and her pizza are inseparable.

“She loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time. Kendall is my go-to girl on cheat day!” Khloe admitted.

Sheer bra-very

Though she has a fair amount of critics who never miss a moment to criticize her fondness for revealing flesh, Kendall has no intention of surrendering to those who are out to curtail her freedom to express herself. In response to criticism she has received in the past, the Estee Lauder brand ambassador vowed in an online posting that she has no intentions of quitting the #FreeTheNipple movement.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” wrote Jenner on her website-cum-app a few weeks ago.

This was not idle posturing as the Kendall Jenner’s nipple photo covered with pizza emojis was not the only one that was barely covering her nipples that the reality TV star has bequeathed to her fans and followers alike.

my favorite photo for all 40 mill of you. genuine happiness…taken by lil Ky @490tx A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 4, 2015 at 12:31pm PST

And when she featured in Vogue Japan, there was also a picture of her in a braless posture. This time though it was a black 5-edged star that played the censorship role.

more from my inside cover story @voguejapan A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 18, 2015 at 12:58pm PDT

At only 21, it is safe to bet that there are more on the way.

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]