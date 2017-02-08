NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Get Eric Bledsoe, Clippers Grab Wilson Chandler

The Phoenix Suns are not exactly contending for anything much nowadays. The team’s record is an abysmal 16-35 and the franchise does not seem to be going anywhere. However, one bright spot to the Sun’s combo guard, Eric Bledsoe, who is currently averaging career highs of 21.3 ppg and about 6.2 assists. However, there are some rumblings that the Suns might do a full rebuild and try to trade the young guard before the trade deadline. And this might just be the opportunity the Chicago Bulls need.

According to Hoops Habit, the Chicago Bulls could land Eric Bledsoe before the trade deadline. All the Jimmy Butler going out of the Bulls rumors are starting to look like it is not going to come to fruition and it might be better for the Chicago Bulls to start building around him. This will definitely help the Chicago Bulls contend for the East crown in the near future and would aid Phoenix into a full rebuild mode.

Eric Bledsoe will add another dynamic scorer for the Chicago Bulls as Dwayne Wade is in the twilight of his career. While Bledsoe will impact the Chicago Bulls mostly on the offensive side, his defensive tenacity will also come in handy for the defensive-minded Bulls.

Another thing that Bledsoe can offer the Chicago Bulls is some quality playmaking. Unlike Rajon Rondo, Eric Bledsoe is a legitimate threat on offense and will free up Jimmy Butler on offense. Bledsoe will never be the playmaker that Rondo is, however, his ability to facilitate the offense combined with his knack for scoring might make him a batter point guard for the Chicago Bulls.

Eric Bledsoe won’t provide a significant difference to with the Chicago Bulls’ three-point scoring woes. However, Bledsoe is still a better shooter than Wade and Rajon Rondo from behind the arc so there will still be some improvement for Chicago in that department. The Chicago Bulls lack three-point shooting, and Bledsoe will improve that stat quite a bit.

So who will the Chicago Bulls have to give up to get Eric Bledsoe? Not a lot quite honestly. The Chicago Bulls can offer the Phoenix Suns Rajon Rondo and shooting guard Denzel Valentine along with a future first-round pick. The Phoenix Suns can get a first round pick as well as a high potential player in Valentine for the Bulls. As for Rondo, they could just cut him off since his salary is non-guaranteed for 2017-2018.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, will get another superstar who could lead them back to the promised land. The Bulls will also be getting rid of Rajon Rondo and his lousy attitude. Lastly, Chicago will be able to keep Jimmy Buckets quite happy in a Bulls uniform.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to make a big splash by grabbing Wilson Chandler. The Clippers are a bit thin in the small forward department and getting Carmelo Anthony will further gut their bench. Wilson Chandler might be the better choice as he can defend smaller guards as well as other wings.

Wilson Chandler can also space the floor without taking too much space like Carmelo Anthony. The Los Angeles Clippers will be having some major spacing issues with DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, and Carmelo Anthony all sharing the floor. While Chandler will never be the elite scorer Carmelo Anthony is, he is a decent 3-point shooter that can average about 15 points per game. When it comes to the saner choice, the Los Angels Clippers should definitely look closely at Wilson Chandler rather than the more glitzy name of Carmelo Anthony.

According to Fansided, the Clippers will have to dump some salary in order for this to happen. But this might all be worth it for such a promising season for the Los Angeles Clippers. The trade deadline is still some weeks away and fans better watch out what the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers do.

[Featured Image by: Matt York/AP Images]