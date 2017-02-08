Elizabeth Warren Silenced By Senate GOP While Reading Letter By MLK’s Widow

Elizabeth Warren late Tuesday night attempted to read a letter written by Martin Luther King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, on the floor of the Senate. The letter was penned in 1986 and addressed to Strom Thurmond, then-senator of South Carolina, and its intent was to raise concerns over President Ronald Reagan’s nomination of Jeff Sessions for federal district judge. Jeff Sessions was recently confirmed as President Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general. Elizabeth Warren voted against the confirmation of Sessions to lead the Justice Department.

According to the Washington Post, Coretta Scott King wrote the letter that Elizabeth Warren intended to read in a plea to stop Sessions from taking the role as federal district judge due to his alleged history of impeding the voting rights of elderly black voters.

I spoke out about @SenatorSessions – until @SenateMajLdr McConnell decided to silence me. https://t.co/qbty7x0iLl — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

The letter begins by outlining exactly why King opposed Session’s nomination.

“I write to express my sincere opposition to the confirmation of Jefferson B. Sessions as a federal district court judge for the southern district of Alabama. My professional and personal roots in Alabama are deep and lasting. Anyone who has used the power of his office as United States Attorney to intimidate and chill the free exercise of the ballot by citizens should not be elevated to our courts. Mr. Sessions has used the awesome powers of his office in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters. For this reprehensible conduct, he should not be rewarded with a federal judgeship.”

The Coretta Scott King letter on Jeff Sessions the GOP doesn't want you to see #letlizspeak pic.twitter.com/gHVTt6ELyx — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 8, 2017

The letter by King goes on to expound in great detail why she felt the way she did about Jeff Sessions. Elizabeth Warren apparently felt compelled to convey this message to the Senate, but the GOP, led by majority leader Mitch McConell, felt Warren violated Senate rules in doing so, according to the Washington Times.

“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, referring to Warren’s words spoken against Sessions while reading the letter.

Elizabeth Warren was just silenced on the Senate floor. Her crime was quoting Coretta Scott King. https://t.co/LHxUtftS1u pic.twitter.com/q9Jbysypjo — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 8, 2017

Had Warren been allowed to continue reading the letter, which can be read in full at the Washington Post, the Senate would have heard some highly critical words against Sessions.

“The irony of Mr. Sessions’ nomination is that, if confirmed, he will be given a life tenure for doing with a federal prosecution what the local sheriffs accomplished twenty years ago with clubs and cattle prods,” Coretta Scott King wrote. “I believe his confirmation would have a devastating effect on not only the judicial system in Alabama, but also on the progress we have made toward fulfilling my husband’s dream.”

Other Senate Democrats are coming to the defense of Elizabeth Warren.

.@SenateMajLdr won't #LetLizSpeak because he can't deny what Coretta Scott King had to say about Senator Sessions #StopSessions pic.twitter.com/pS1l6CklTJ — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) February 8, 2017

This just happened: @SenateGOP censured @senwarren for reading letter from Coretta Scott King. Unbelievable. RT if you agree: #LetLizSpeak! — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 8, 2017

Elizabeth Warren has a Senate race coming up in 2018 and some are speculating that her job could be on the line. It’s hard to say if moves like this will help or hurt the senator in her race to retain the Massachusetts Senate seat she currently occupies. Some are also speculating that she may be a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. All that can really be known for sure at this point is that Elizabeth Warren is not a fan of Jeff Sessions and his new boss, Donald Trump, and that she intends to continue being a thorn in the GOP’s side in the Senate in the coming future.

[Featured Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]