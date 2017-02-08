Why Haven’t Jessa Duggar And Ben Seewald Picked A Baby Name Yet?

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben, haven’t revealed their second child’s name yet. They’ve offered an explanation for why they haven’t picked a moniker for Baby Seewald No. 2, but some Counting On fans aren’t buying it.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their second son early on Monday morning, and they shared the first photo of the baby boy on Instagram a few hours later. However, as Entertainment Tonight reports, the Counting On stars have not shared the baby’s name with their fans. It’s unclear whether Jessa and Ben are having a hard time deciding on a name or whether they’re purposely keeping their fans in suspense by waiting to reveal it. However, the day before the baby’s arrival, Jessa told People that she and Ben still hadn’t selected a name for the little boy.

“We’ve only had one or two conversations about it, so we need to get on it! We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was 5 days old before we had it officially nailed down!”

A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

While Jessa Duggar claims that she and Ben Seewald are simply procrastinating again, some fans think that the couple has an ulterior motive for keeping the baby’s name a secret.

“They absolutely thrive on attention. Plus they are waiting for the $$$ from People magazine before the big reveal,” one fan wrote on the Counting On Facebook page.

“They have a name, but sell the rights to PEOPLE magazine for the exclusive announcement and have to keep it under wraps,” another wrote.

Duggar fans didn’t find out the name of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s first child until almost a week after his November 5, 2015 birth date. Jessa and Ben kept his unusual moniker, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, under wraps until they sat down with People for a cover story about the baby’s birth.

“One guy that has really impacted my life is a great preacher of the past, Charles Haddon Spurgeon,” Ben said of the 19th-century Baptist minister who inspired the baby’s name.

Before the cover story was published, Jessa Duggar insisted that she and Ben Seewald weren’t keeping Spurgeon’s name a secret because they were looking for a payday. In a series of Facebook responses to curious fans who were bombarding her with questions about the name, Jessa claimed that she and Ben simply hadn’t chosen one yet.

“We’ll be announcing as soon as we settle on a name! Still haven’t decided!” she wrote on November 9, 2015.

“We’re pretty certain we have his first name, but still trying to settle on a middle name!” she wrote the next day.

“Looking forward to telling y’all as soon as we decide!”

A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Nov 11, 2015 at 6:39pm PST

When it comes to Baby Seewald No. 2, many fans are giving Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald the benefit of the doubt by choosing to believe that the Counting On stars are just having a difficult time selecting a baby name. Some of the couple’s defenders have suggested that Jessa and Ben like to see their babies and spend a little time with them before starting to think about names that suit their looks and personalities.

“Some people name their children after getting to know them so that their name fits them,” one fan wrote on the Counting On Facebook page.

“I like to look at my children and see what comes to mind before picking a name,” another wrote.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have not talked about baby names on Counting On. However, on the February 5 episode of the TLC series, a producer asked the parents why they kept both of their babies’ genders a secret from fans until they were born.

“Because we like to torture people!” Jessa Duggar joked, as reported by Us Weekly.

