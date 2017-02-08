Kate Middleton Rumors: Duchess Kate Lonely And Headed For Divorce, Report Claims

Kate Middleton is lonely at home and possibly headed for divorce, a new report claims after what was seen as a telling statement from Duchess Kate.

The royal couple has consistently been a target for tabloid speculation, with a string of reports for years that the couple was headed for divorce. These stories have been based on alleged inside sources, body language of Kate Middleton and Prince William in their public outings, and now from a statement that Duchess Kate made in support of a mental health awareness.

As Celeb Dirty Laundry noted, Kate spoke to teachers, staff, and students at the Mitchell Brook Primary School in Brent, England, about the importance of mental health and well-being.

“Teaching kindness is as important as teaching math,” Duchess Kate told those in attendance. “If we are worried, upset, lonely, or angry – the best thing to do is to talk to someone about it.”

The report took that to mean that Kate Middleton herself was lonely — further the rumors that she and Prince William are headed for a certain divorce.

“Many royal observers think that might not be the case with Kate Middleton herself. Many believe that she’s apparently been hiding her own feelings about her marriage to Prince William for years now. In fact, earlier reports indicate that Kate has been feeling trapped by the royal family for years now. Many insiders have noticed that Kate loves to talk about her loving, warm and caring Middleton family. She even surprised the public when she insisted on spending Christmas last December with the Middleton family rather than Queen Elizabeth and the royals.”

It’s not clear if the latest Kate Middleton rumor has any basis in reality. While it may be true that she is lonely and spiraling toward divorce — as other reports have indicated — it’s difficult to discern that from a statement on mental health made to school students.

And of all the celebrity news outlets to predict divorce for Kate Middleton, Celeb Dirty Laundry may have the shakiest track record. The news site has continually predicted that Duchess Kate is headed for a split, while alternately claiming on a number of occasions that she is pregnant. The reports have turned out to be incorrect almost every time.

This includes a report from back in August claiming that a surprise trip to France was a sign that the couple was on the outs and desperate to rekindle their spark. That was widely debunked, and The Bitbag noted that everything the couple does seems to end up in divorce rumors.

“Kate and William often encounter divorce rumors. A couple of months ago, Kate Middleton had skipped Easter Sunday Church Services, which is an important ceremony for royal family members. A rumor claimed that Duchess wanted to get separated from her husband and that?s why she ignored the ceremony”

The latest Kate Middleton rumors also appear to be contradicted by her own public appearances with Prince William. The couple was seen this week by William’s side as they attended an event in London — with Kate her usual stylish self, HELLO! magazine noted.

“Kate stepped out, with William by her side, in a magenta coat dress by Oscar de la Renta during the Guild of Health Writers Conference with Heads Together in London,” the report noted.

And if the Kate Middleton rumors are true and she is headed for divorce, the royal family is remaining very tight-lipped about it. There are no sources within the royal family talking about and potential trouble, either on the record or off.

[Featured Image by by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images]