When Will ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 12 Be Added To Netflix?

Anxiously waiting for Season 12 of Criminal Minds to be added to Netflix? You aren’t alone. Fortunately, What’s On Netflix has made what they consider to be a pretty confident prediction regarding when fans can expect Criminal Minds Season 12 to be added to the Netflix library.

Criminal Minds is considered to be a “must watch” crime thriller on Netflix. In fact, there are millions of subscribers who use Netflix to either re-watch or catch-up on the series each year before a new season starts. With the Season Finale of Criminal Minds Season 12 just seven weeks away, most fans are dying to know – when will the latest season be added to Netflix?

Honestly I'm sad bc I have to wait a while until Season 12 of Criminal Minds comes out on Netflix..???????? — nat (@NBrooke_Cogdell) January 8, 2017

Season 12 of Criminal Minds needs to be on Netflix already ! — Daniksa Ugarte (@Daniksaa_xo) January 17, 2017

I'm patiently waiting for season 12 criminal minds to come on netflix — taylor (@taylorarnone) January 9, 2017

finished 11 seasons of criminal minds. Netflix hurry up and get season 12???? — l y n n 린 ♡ (@lynnichu) February 7, 2017

When Will Season 12 Be Added To Netflix?

For the most part, CBS and Netflix are known to operate on a steady schedule when it comes to their contract and renewing content. For starters, CBS has been consistent about airing a new season of Criminal Minds during the month of September. Netflix has stuck to a reliable schedule with releasing previous seasons a few months before the new season aired in July.

For this reason – if Netflix keeps to the schedule and pattern they’ve used in the past – subscribers can expect Season 12 of Criminal Minds to be added to the library in July 2017.

Wait, What About That CBS Rumor…

Now, there has been a long-standing rumor that CBS is working on making their shows – such as Criminal Minds – exclusively available on their own streaming platform. This, however, has yet to be a fruit bearing rumor. For now, the chances of this putting a damper on Netflix releasing Criminal Minds Season 12 in five months is pretty slim.

What’s On Netflix notes there is a slight possibility the release date of Criminal Minds Season 12 could be a week after the finale per the deal the CW – a subsidiary of CBS – recently made with Netflix.

This Is Just A Prediction – Hasn’t Been Confirmed

It is important to keep in mind this is nothing more than a prediction based on the pattern and schedule Netflix and CBS has kept to in the past. While they are pretty consistent, things could change. For now, however, fans should expect Criminal Minds Season 12 to pop up in the June preview of what is to be released in July of this year.

A Little Background on Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds is currently the longest running series to air on CBS. With every new season, the writers are praised for their engaging story lines and smart writing. While there is no denying the fact that there are a number of crime drama series on Netflix, Criminal Minds isn’t exactly like other shows available in the library. Criminal Minds tends to focus on the psychology behind the crime committed in each episode – or episode of the crime happens to arch over into more than one episode.

CBS aired the first episodes of Criminal Minds back in 2005. With more than 250 episodes, there are plenty of episodes for Netflix subscribers to binge through.

Are you waiting for Criminal Minds Season 12 to be added to Netflix? Does it make you happy to know you likely only have to wait about five more months for the latest Season to be added? Have you been watching Season 12 as it airs? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

Episode 12 of Season 12 titled “A Good Husband” airs tomorrow night on CBS.

