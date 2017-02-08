Kim Kardashian & Family Dissed By Sex Tape Partner Ray J — ‘They Don’t Scare Me’

Kim Kardashian’s partner in her infamous sex tape Ray J took the opportunity to trash her and her reality star family in his latest interview.

Ray J insisted in his new interview that he is definitely not afraid of Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. According to Radar Online, Ray J even specifically said, “They don’t scare me.”

“Even if they did call, it wouldn’t matter. There’s nothing they could do or say to me to get me to do anything I don’t want to do.”

Ray J. 36, became instantly known when his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape got leaked in 2006. Ray J and Kardashian’s three-year relationship ended after the tape of the two leaked.

Since their breakup over a decade ago, Ray J and Kim Kardashian have each said their fair share of bad things about one another.

Kanye West’s music video for his song “Famous” featured a naked wax figure of Ray J in bed with Kardashian last year.

Ray J certainly did not pass up the opportunity to speak about the Kardashians once again.

In response to West’s music video, Ray J teamed up with Chris Brown to release another song titled “Famous.”

“Look at the family, they walk around proud. All because she had my d**k in her mouth.”

Despite the drama between the two, Ray J said in his interview that he wished Kim Kardashian nothing but “luck” in reference to the family bouncing back after Kim Kardashian’s robbery back in October and Kanye West’s mental breakdown and hospitalization in November.

Rumors began swirling that Kardashian and West were headed for divorce following their traumatic incidents.

“It’s not always going to be easy when you’re married — they’ll have good times and bad times. Anyone who’s married just needs to stick with it and fight it out.”

When asked whether or not he would bet on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West making it through another year together, Ray J responded, “Um, nah, I wouldn’t bet on them like that.”

Have you guys seen the @LumeeCase Duo?!?! It launched at all Apple stores in December and has lights on the front & the back so you can take insane pics! It's a softer case now too! #obsessed #LumeeCollab A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Ray J actually spoke fondly of his three-year relationship with Kim Kardashian.

“Kim was just a ball of energy, always someone who was ready to have a good time all the time.”

At the end of last month, Ray J accused Kris Jenner of being the one behind him and Kim’s sex tape leak. Ray J seems to suggest that Jenner may have made the deal to release the sex tape in order to launch her daughter Kim’s fame and career.

“I only did my part [in making her famous]. “As a man I tried to play my part in the situation … If you’re intelligent you can read between the lines.”

Love this pic of @makeupbymario and I right before we hit the stage at his Master Class in Dubai. I learn so much hearing him teach his make up tricks and was so honored to be a part of this! So proud of Mario & cant believe it's been almost a decade of working together! More exciting things to come! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

The Kardashian family has always vehemently denied having anything to do with the sex tape leak. Kim Kardashian even won a $5 million lawsuit settlement from Vivid Entertainment, the company that released the sex tape.

Ray J has moved on to his own star career following the sex tape reveal, marrying model and fashion designer Princess Love and starring on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

No marriage is perfect, because we are not perfect. Loving someone truly means loving them in their imperfection. @rayjnprincess @rayj A photo posted by Princess (@princesslove) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images]