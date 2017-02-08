Bella Hadid Faces Rumors Of Hard Partying, Is She Dating Rapper G-Dragon?

Bella Hadid has been working hard to maintain her composure on social media but inside sources say she’s broken up inside.

The 20-year-old model has been partying a lot since she broke up with her boyfriend The Weeknd back in November. The “Starboy” singer has since moved on with Selena Gomez and Hadid is still not over their split. She has been accused of smoking, drinking, and partying too much, according to a new report via Radar Online.

Hadid was allegedly caught smoking a suspicious cigarette at a party thrown by Dior Beauty at the New York City hotspot Up & Down, says an inside source. The cigarette is presumed to be marijuana.

“Bella was with a bunch of young hipsters and they were rolling them up and smoking them right in the open,” the insider said.

“She was dancing up a storm, having fun.”

Security guards were stationed at the table where Hadid partied the night away with her friends, so no one could bother her. Her alleged hard-partying ways come after The Weeknd has been spotted with Selena Gomez in Italy. Radar previously reported that Hadid has fans and friends concerned after she showed off her thin frame in a see-through bustier at the Chanel show on Jan. 24.

Thank you @Dior for always making me feel like a princess ???????????? #MariaGraziaChiuri A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Some slammed Hadid’s recent photos and called her “scary skinny.” The model has spoken up about her weight loss before. Hadid told People back in November 2016 prior to her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut that she’s probably worked a little too hard for her model figure.

“I have lost weight and gained weight,” she told the publication.

“My weight fluctuates so much. I really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my a** back. But it’s not my fault. My weight fluctuates and so does everybody’s and I think that if people are gonna judge, that’s the worst you can possibly do because everybody is different.”

goodnight???? love and light to you all..happy to be home???? A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Bella further explained that she lost the weight “accidentally” by sticking to her strict fitness regimen and diet.

“I worked out so hard and everybody is like, ‘Oh, she looks so skinny blah, blah, blah,” she added.

“But I think that if you just stick to something you can really achieve so much. I’ve been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours a day. It’s crazy but I think that you know if you set your mind to something I think you can succeed.”

The brunette beauty says she still cheats on her diet every so often and eats pasta or bread. Fans are still shocked to see that the younger Hadid sister looks so different from when she first started modeling, reports the Latin Post. The weight loss and partying rumors also come on the heels of the rumors that Hadid is dating rapper G-Dragon after the two were spotted partying together in Paris.

The 28-year-old rapper sparked the photos when he shared a photo of himself with the model at the hotspot Le Pompon on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Last night was lit.”

Last night was lit???? A photo posted by G-DRAGON (@xxxibgdrgn) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:31am PST

Congrats on ur exhibition in Paris bro @xxxibgdrgn ❤???????? We murdered tonite w/ +82 crew???????? #paris A photo posted by YOON (@yoon_ambush) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

According to the International Business Times, the Bigbang member and Bella have known each other for years now. Back in July 2016, the two showed off their killer chemistry on the cover of Vogue China. The photos were shot by famous fashion photographer Mario Testino and their outfits were designed by Balenciaga.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid split in November 2016 after dating for a year and a half. The duo blamed their grueling schedules as the reason behind their split. However, it looks like their paths have crossed when the two starred in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year.

The two were first linked in April 2015 after the musician asked Hadid to be the artwork for his album, Beauty Behind the Madness.

The two made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2016 Grammys. Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will make their red-carpet debut at this year’s Grammy Awards.

What are your thoughts on the rumors surrounding Bella Hadid? Do you believe that she’s been having a difficult time since her split from The Weeknd? Share your thoughts below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]