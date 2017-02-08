WWE Rumors & Spoilers: ‘Elimination Chamber’ & ‘Fastlane’ 2017 Winners Revealed?

There have been plenty of WWE rumors and spoilers as the road to WrestleMania 33 is being paved. There are two major pay-per-view events with major titles on the line before the match card is fully known for the event dubbed as the “Super Bowl of professional wrestling.” On Sunday, SmackDown Live will have the Elimination Chamber, while Raw will have Fastlane in several weeks from now. Possible spoilers are available based on betting odds as to who will be the champions after these events, but will they paint the picture of what’s to come on “the grandest stage of them all”?

As fans saw on Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens has a new challenger to contend with when it comes to defending his WWE Universal Champion. During Monday’s episode, Owens and his buddy Chris Jericho were discussing a possible champion vs. champion match between them at WrestleMania. Bill Goldberg decided to make his entrance and then officially challenged Owens to a title match at Fastlane. Before Owens could speak for himself, his pal Jericho accepted the match on Owens’ behalf, which made the match official, according to WrestleZone.

That match being set up has seemingly given way to the rumors and spoilers for what’s ahead. On Tuesday, the WWE Leaks website reported that betting odds have been released for the championship matches for the upcoming Elimination Chamber and Fastlane events. Goldberg opened as a 1 to 12 favorite to defeat Owens for the Universal Championship at the Fastlane pay-per-view. The current champion, Owens, is an 11 to 2 underdog. The situation seems to line up with a rumored match involving Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania over the championship. The Raw exclusive pay-per-view arrives on Sunday, March 5, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Bradley Center.

As for the SmackDown Live brand, their next pay-per-view is the Elimination Chamber on this coming Sunday. The main event match features John Cena putting the WWE World Heavyweight Championship up for grabs inside the chamber. That match features six competitors total. Two men start off the match, with the other four locked inside pods near the ring corner areas of the chamber. Every so often, another pod will open releasing another competitor into the match. Eliminations occur by pinfall and submission until one man remains, and he will be the WWE Champion.

Under the rules of this particular match, Cena can technically be the first guy eliminated and then someone new will win the title. However, that seems unlikely. The betting odds for this match via Paddy Power indicate that Bray Wyatt is a 1 to 10 favorite to leave Sunday’s chamber with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cena is second on the list with odds of 5 to 1, followed by AJ Styles at 8 to 1. The Miz is a 14 to 1 favorite, while Baron Corbin has 16 to 1 odds to win. Dean Ambrose is at the bottom of the list with 18 to 1 odds, most likely due to the fact he’s already holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The ongoing WWE rumors and possible spoilers have continued to maintain that the Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt partnership is going to come to a head soon. With Orton having won the Royal Rumble 2017 match, he gets to challenge for the title of his choice. That lines up with the speculation that Wyatt will capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for his first-ever reign at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see how Wyatt gets that win, as Luke Harper is no longer associated with the Wyatt Family. There have been suggestions that former “Family” member Erick Rowan may even make an appearance to give an assist, but that has yet to be seen.

Based on the WWE betting odds, it seems the two main event matches for WrestleMania 33 should be Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, and Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE World Heavyweight title. Whether or not fans buy into those as the foundation for WWE’s largest pay-per-view of the year is another story, although both should have plenty of hype built into them already based on ongoing storylines.

WWE fans, how do you feel about the two main event matches that appear to be all but officially booked for WrestleMania 33? Are these the best matches for the respective championships or would there be better situations to book?

