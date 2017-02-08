‘Battlestar Galactica’ Richard Hatch Dies At Age 71 Of Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Richard Hatch, best known for his role on the television show Battlestar Galactica, died today at his home in Santa Clarita, California. Hatch was 71.

Hatch played the role of Captain Apollo, but is also known by All My Children fans as Philip Brent, one of Erica Kane’s many husbands. Hatch passed this afternoon with his son at his side.

Quite a few stars from the ’70s and ’80s have passed in the last year, including Carrie Fisher, George Michael, and Glenn Frey of the Eagles, says the Inquisitr. Like Hatch, Frey had been ill for some time, and had been in and out of the hospital. Glenn Frey had intestinal issues, and then got a respiratory infection on top of that, which led to his death.

PageSix says that Battlestar Galactica‘s Richard Hatch had been fighting pancreatic cancer, but lost that fight today at 1:30 this afternoon. Hatch’s son, Paul, was by his side, and Hatch is also survived by a brother, John Hatch.

Richard Hatch’s rep released a statement for his fans and friends.

“Sadly, it is confirmed that Richard Hatch passed today around 1:30 p.m. after a battle with pancreatic cancer. I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart.”

Ronald Moore, the creator of the Battlestar Galactica revival, expressed his sympathy at the passing of Richard Hatch.

“Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family.”

Though the original Battlestar Galactica only aired from 1978 to 1979, it developed a cult following that had fans seeking out autographs to this day, according to Variety. Richard Hatch played Captain Apollo in the original series, but played a different character, Tom Zarek, in the 2003 series. Hatch started out in soaps, on All My Children, and after Battlestar Galactica, spent the rest of his career doing guest spots on shows like CHiPs, Fantasy Island, Dynasty, Murder She Wrote, The Love Boat, T.J. Hooker, Baywatch, and MacGyver. Richard Hatch also wrote five original Battlestar novels.

Though Richard Hatch had fans all over the world, most from his Battlestar Galactica days, he was also thought of fondly by his co-stars, like Edward James Olmos.

“Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral!”

Bear McCreary, the composer from Battlestar Galactica, also commented on the passing of Richard Hatch.

“I share tragic news with a heavy heart. Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo #SoSayWeAll”

For those who are not familiar with Battlestar Galactica, So Say We All “is an affirmation, akin to to Amen.”

In 1979, Richard Hatch was nominated for a Golden Globe award for his role in Battlestar Galactica, and even decades after the series ended, Hatch still traveled around the country doing fan and collectors shows and meeting fans of the show.

RIP. Zemřel Richard Hatch, hvězda seriálu Battlestar Galactica, hrál v obou verzích, z roku 1978 i 2003. V 71 letech podlehl rakovině. pic.twitter.com/EKSTd8QhNW — Vojtěch Gibiš (@VojtechGibis) February 8, 2017

While Richard Hatch played Captain Apollo, an overall good guy on the original Battlestar Galactica, the role he played in the reboot, Tom Zarek, was described as a conniving politician, which fans of the original didn’t like as much.

