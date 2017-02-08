Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Hawaii Winter Vacation

Hailey Baldwin reminds the world why she is a supermodel as she shows off her amazing bikini body on vacation in Hawaii with some friends over the weekend.
Hailey Baldwin took a dip in the ocean and showed off her beach body on her getaway to Hawaii, specifically Waikiki on the island of O’ahu. The model was reportedly attending a friend’s wedding on the island earlier that weekend, according to Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old Guess model extended the trip into a vacation with some friends. Baldwin wore a pink crotchet-style bikini with black details.
Hailey and her friends attended Justin Bieber’s friend, photographer Joe Termini’s wedding to Kelia Moniz in Honolulu.
I married my best friend, the most amazing man on this planet.. words will never be enough!!! #bestdayever #J????K
A photo posted by Kelia Moniz Termini (@keliamoniz) on
Hailey posted a photograph of herself and the bride in their bikinis on the beach and wished them congratulations.
best weekend EVER! Love you @keliamoniz happy birthday and happy wedding ????????❤
A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on
She also wore a large beaded necklace around her neck as she rolled around in the sand while her friends snapped photos of her.
Hailey was photographed by the paparazzi lying in the sand as well.
It looks like Baldwin and her friends packed their bags and headed home on Monday, but they all look like they got some much-needed rest and relaxation.
alright back 2 real life ✌????
A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on
Baldwin and Bieber’s friend’s wedding must have been pretty casual because the model reportedly attended the Hawaiian wedding in a pair of sneakers, according to Refinery29.
Ayyyyyyyy let's really get it @keliamoniz @joetermini #J????K
A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on
Hailey dressed up her wedding look with an up-do hair style and some fancy white earrings.
A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on
20-year-old Baldwin has a busy year ahead of her. The model just announced that she will be the new face of L’Oréal Professionnel, along with Taylor Hill, according to Elle.
I am super happy to join the L’Oréal Professionnel family this year ! Can’t wait to share the @lorealpro campaigns with you ???????? #LorealPro
A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on
Earlier last week, Baldwin uploaded a photo of herself in Paris on Instagram, visiting her “Loreal Pro” family.
a day in Paris w my @lorealpro family ❤
A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on
The hair company also promoted Baldwin on their own Instagram account, offering behind the scenes videos on their story.
We are pleased to announce that @haileybaldwin is one of our new spokespersons for 2017! Follow our Instagram story to go behind the scenes of the big reveal today! #lorealpro #lorealproambassador #glamteam #hairstyle #haileybaldwin
A photo posted by L'Oréal Professionnel (@lorealpro) on
Hailey Baldwin is known for being very versatile with her hair styles and colors. She will be promoting both L’Oréal Pro’s INOA range and Pro Fiber treatment products.
Watch NOW to discover the new L'Oréal Professionnel spokespersons for 2017! @haileybaldwin and @taylor_hill! Check out our Instagram story to find out more! #lorealpro #lorealproambassador #glamteam #hairstyle #haileybaldwin #taylorhill
A video posted by L'Oréal Professionnel (@lorealpro) on
[Featured Image by John Sciulli / Stringer/ Getty Images]