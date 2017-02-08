Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Hawaii Winter Vacation

Hailey Baldwin reminds the world why she is a supermodel as she shows off her amazing bikini body on vacation in Hawaii with some friends over the weekend.

Hailey Baldwin took a dip in the ocean and showed off her beach body on her getaway to Hawaii, specifically Waikiki on the island of O’ahu. The model was reportedly attending a friend’s wedding on the island earlier that weekend, according to Daily Mail.

We got so many hot pics from this vacation, I stg sometimes I love paps as much as I hate them @haileybaldwin ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MuAw7CkRRY — Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) February 7, 2017

The 20-year-old Guess model extended the trip into a vacation with some friends. Baldwin wore a pink crotchet-style bikini with black details.

Hailey and her friends attended the wedding of Justin Bieber’s friend, photographer Joe Termini, to Kelia Moniz in Honolulu.

I married my best friend, the most amazing man on this planet.. words will never be enough!!! #bestdayever #J????K A photo posted by Kelia Moniz Termini (@keliamoniz) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:58am PST

Hailey posted a photograph of herself and the bride in their bikinis on the beach and wished them congratulations.

best weekend EVER! Love you @keliamoniz happy birthday and happy wedding ????????❤ A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

She also wore a large beaded necklace around her neck as she rolled around in the sand while her friends snapped photos of her.

[HQs] Hailey at the beach with friends in Waikiki, Hawaii (February 5): pic.twitter.com/AqD644SZ9f — Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) February 7, 2017

Hailey was photographed by the paparazzi lying in the sand as well.

[HQs] Hailey at the beach with friends in Waikiki, Hawaii (February 5): pic.twitter.com/rqp8Vm570z — Hailey Baldwin News (@HailsUpdates) February 7, 2017

It looks like Baldwin and her friends packed their bags and headed home on Monday, but they all look like they got some much-needed rest and relaxation.

alright back 2 real life ✌???? A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

Baldwin and Bieber’s friend’s wedding must have been pretty casual because the model reportedly attended the Hawaiian wedding in a pair of sneakers, according to Refinery29.

Ayyyyyyyy let's really get it @keliamoniz @joetermini #J????K A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

Hailey dressed up her wedding look with an up-do hair style and some fancy white earrings.

weddings. @lauralentz A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:23am PST

Baldwin has a busy year ahead of her. The model just announced that she will be the new face of L’Oreal Professionnel, along with Taylor Hill, according to Elle.

I am super happy to join the L’Oréal Professionnel family this year ! Can’t wait to share the @lorealpro campaigns with you ???????? #LorealPro A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:58pm PST

Earlier last week, Baldwin uploaded a photo of herself in Paris on Instagram, visiting her “Loreal Pro” family.

a day in Paris w my @lorealpro family ❤ A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:17am PST

The hair company also promoted Baldwin on their own Instagram account, offering behind-the-scenes videos on their story.

We are pleased to announce that @haileybaldwin is one of our new spokespersons for 2017! Follow our Instagram story to go behind the scenes of the big reveal today! #lorealpro #lorealproambassador #glamteam #hairstyle #haileybaldwin A photo posted by L'Oréal Professionnel (@lorealpro) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

Hailey Baldwin is known for being very versatile with her hair styles and colors. She will be promoting both L’Oreal Pro’s INOA range and Pro Fiber treatment products.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Stringer/Getty Images]