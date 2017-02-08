‘WWE SmackDown LIVE’ Results: Several Matches Added To ‘Elimination Chamber’

This week’s SmackDown LIVE will be primarily focused on Sunday’s PPV, with John Cena and Randy Orton (and undoubtedly Bray Wyatt) involved in the main event, and the rest of the Elimination Chamber Match contestants competing in a Fatal 4-Way to begin the show.

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, and Talking Smack on February 7. SmackDown LIVE finally defeated Monday Night Raw in the ratings during the last week of 2016, but hasn’t won again in 2017. Will the last episode of network WWE television before Elimination Chamber 2017 be enough for Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s show to defeat WWE Raw in the ratings once again?

Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz

After The Miz and Maryse interrupted General Manager Daniel Bryan during the opening segment of this week’s SmackDown LIVE, they were all eventually joined by Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles. After everyone said their piece about the Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, Daniel Bryan booked a Fatal 4-Way Match as the first bout of the evening. Per usual, complete chaos broke out towards the end before Corbin picked up the win and the momentum headed into Sunday’s main event.

Tom interviewed Nikki and Natalya

From the announcer’s table, Tom interviewed both Nikki Bella and Natalya, who were supposedly coming in via satellite in different locations. They were kept apart so that they wouldn’t attack each other yet again before their match at Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler

When it started to look like Dolph Ziggler was going to get a fairly quick win over Apollo Crews, the opponent reversed a super-kick and rolled The Showoff up for a surprise pinfall victory. Ziggler attacked Crews after the match, which brought out Kallisto. However, Ziggler eventually laid both of them out before going back to the locker room.

Later, Daniel Bryan ran into Ziggler and booked him in a Handicap Match against Crews and Kallisto at Elimination Chamber.

Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Naomi and Alexa Bliss brawled at the Contract Signing

In the first-ever “dual contract signing,” SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and her No. 1 Contender Naomi signed the contract for their title match on Sunday alongside Becky Lynch and Mickie James doing the same. Per usual, the contract signing, hosted by Renee Young, broke out into a fight. This time, Lynch and Naomi got the upper hand, giving both of them momentum heading into Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

The Ascension, The Usos and The Vaudevillans defeated American Alpha, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno

Ahead of Sunday night’s Gauntlet Match, all six teams were thrown into a 12-Man Tag Team Match. Predictably, the match broke down towards the end, leaving most of the competitors laid out at ringside. It was The Ascension that were credited with the pin when the match was all over.

John Cena defeated Randy Orton

Even with Bray Wyatt at ringside and the referee taking a bump, The Wyatt Family couldn’t get the job done on SmackDown LIVE. While the referee was out, Luke Harper came to the ring to get some revenge on Bray and Randy, assisting Cena with his victory.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Card

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt — WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kallisto — Handicap Match

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Prior to this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE, WWE had only confirmed four matches for Sunday’s PPV. Elimination Chamber will air live on February 12, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Elimination Chamber preview page.

Where To Watch WWE

The next SmackDown-exclusive PPV will be WWE Elimination Chamber 2017, which will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, February 12, at 8/7c. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Kickoff will begin at 7/6c, airing on the WWE Network and all of WWE’s digital platforms. WWE WrestleMania 33 will air April 2, Sunday, on the WWE Network.

The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division, airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights. Replays of the show are available to stream immediately.

WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network, and is immediately made available to stream on-demand.

