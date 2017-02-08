Chrissy Metz Of ‘This Is Us’ Reveals She Has Zero Relationship With Real Father

On the new hit show, This is Us, everyone loves watching Chrissy Metz onscreen and her relationship with her father. The young Kate is very close to her dad, and Chrissy’s character obviously loves her dad a lot. Now ET is sharing that Chrissy Metz is revealing that the relationship she has with her real-life dad is not the same at all, though. Instead, she doesn’t even have a relationship with her dad at all.

I've met some nice people along the way in my acting career & have 2 say @ChrissyMetz is right near the top of that list! #aceeddies2017 RIG pic.twitter.com/VubsjjlGd8 — ThisIsUsFanCrew (@ThisIsUsFanCrew) January 29, 2017

Kevin Frazier of ET got the chance to talk to Chrissy Metz, and she didn’t hold back on the details. When she was just 8-years-old, Chrissy’s parents got a divorce, and that is when everything changed. Here is what she had to say about their relationship.

“I was the youngest child and I felt like, ‘OK, this is great, but I never felt like we really bonded, and then, when my parents got the divorce, it was like, we just didn’t have a relationship. There was a lot of resentment toward him about leaving and how do you leave your children. We never know people’s full [stories] and I don’t obviously know everything that he was going through. And now, while I don’t have a relationship with him, as a human being, I have empathy for him because there’s a reason why he did what he did.”

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz had 81 cents in her bank account when she got the show https://t.co/RxQazPTp3T pic.twitter.com/osPbNXeSdA — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 2, 2017

The thing is that now that Chrissy Metz is famous, her dad is coming back around. Chrissy really wants to make sure that he is doing it for the right reasons. It would be heartbreaking for her to find out that he was coming back into her life simply because of her fame and money. Metz shared that her mom has been by her side and been her support through everything with her acting career. Her dad wasn’t the one who was there for her at that time. Chrissy admits that she is trying to see if they can work it out. She shared a few details.

“He lives in Florida, so we saw each other over the break and he’s been remarried for 20 years. I’m trying to, but I also know that if we don’t have one, that’s OK too. Maybe eventually we might, but it is a little strange when I’m like, ‘Thank you, thank you,’ but where you been?”

Buzzfeed shared that things have changed a lot for Chrissy Metz since she started on This is Us. Before the show, Chrissy was totally broke, and of course, that isn’t the case at all now. After high school, Chrissy wanted to start acting, but she didn’t come from money or go to a big acting school, so this was a bit harder for her. She was in American Horror Story in 2014, which was a great role, but didn’t make her career go crazy like she had hoped for it to do. When she booked the show This is Us, Chrissy Metz only had 81 cents in her bank account. Things have certainly changed for her since then. It does look like this show has totally changed her entire life.

Are you shocked to hear that Chrissy Metz doesn’t have any kind of relationship with her dad? Do you think that this will end up changing now that she is famous? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of This is Us when they air on Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]