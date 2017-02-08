Selena Gomez & The Weeknd’s ‘Cozy’ Date After Singer Was Alone All Weekend

Just because Selena Gomez was spotted flying solo this past weekend doesn’t mean she has broken up with The Weeknd. The “Good For You” singer and the “Can’t Feel My Face” star were seen on a “very cozy” date, according to reports.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, returned after their Italian vacation and are still going strong even if they went their separate ways this weekend. The two were spotted on a date night together on Monday, Feb. 6, according to People. The new couple was spotted getting cozy at the Sunset Tower Hotel as they ate dinner together at a private table requested for them.

“They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together,” the insider said.

“They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table. [Selena] looked beautiful in a long black trench coat.”

The source added that Selena and The Weeknd appeared to be very affectionate on their date and even left the hotel together in a Bentley. Other sources told Us Weekly that the pair looked very cozy on their date together.

“It was just the Weeknd and Selena together, no one with them,” one insider said.

“They were quickly walked through to a table in the back, holding hands. Selena was wearing a long black trench coat and black boots.”

After they spent a few hours inside the restaurant, the couple then exited out a back door and then got into a waiting car together. As seen before in photos on various occasions, Selena couldn’t let go of the R&B singer as she hugged him from behind.

“Selena was kind of hugging the Weeknd from the back when they were out,” the insider added.

“She was taller than him with heels on, so she was the big spoon in this situation.”

The pop star and the “Starboy” singer have been spending more time together since they have been working on new music together. Selena and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were first spotted kissing outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. The two were also seen holding hands outside Dave & Busters in Los Angeles later that month before they jetted off to Italy together.

During their romantic time in Florence, the two were spotted at the Academia Gallery to see Michelangelo’s famous David sculpture. Selena and The Weeknd were also seen shopping, having dinner, and walking hand-in-hand in the historic city. An inside source previously told Us Weekly that the two started having feelings for one another when they spent time in the recording studio.

“They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together. Their chemistry was off the charts and she’s really into him.”

Gomez was spotted without The Weeknd by her side this past Super Bowl weekend. She took to social media to document her Super Bowl Sunday, which included her coupled up friends, food, drinks, and a big comfy couch. The only thing that was missing was Gomez’s new boyfriend, causing the breakup rumors to swirl. It appears that Gomez was seventh-wheeling in a group of three couples, reports J-14.

Selena Gomez and friends watching the #SuperBowl via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/181ouBpL53 — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 6, 2017

She took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her Super Bowl viewing party, with The Weeknd nowhere to be found. It’s not clear where her boyfriend was that night, but in the other photos and videos, Selena didn’t appear to be bothered by the fact that she was alone.

Selena Gomez and friends watching the #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/Vuxgvschcp — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 6, 2017

Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories (3) ???? pic.twitter.com/ODsxaTUV3D — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 6, 2017

The group photo she posted was meant to be funny and she was seen having a good time in the other clips she posted. It is not like The Weekend and Selena Gomez are Instagram or red carpet official as of yet. Rumors are swirling that the two will walk the 2017 Grammys red carpet together, but that hasn’t been confirmed by either party.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez and The Weeknd? Do you think they make a cute couple? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Images by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret]