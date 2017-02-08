‘Overwatch’ Server Browser Now On PTR, Earn Experience In Custom Games Soon

Custom Game mode improvements and server browsing are coming soon to Overwatch. The latest update on the public test realm is now available for testing with several changes to the Custom Game mode. A searchable server browser, capture the flag options, and obtainable experience are all ready for players to test on the PTR. A few support target sensitivity options and the announced Bastion changes are also on the test realm, too.

Currently, the Custom Game mode in Overwatch is very flexible but rather isolated. Players do not earn experience from the mode and participants must be invited to take part in the match. There are several options for the mode like tinkering with hero health, disabling players from using certain heroes, and choosing maps. However, Custom Games are, right now, mostly for trying something out or just having fun. After the update, players will be able to earn experience and share their creative games with players in their region.

The new Server Browser coming to Overwatch lets players view and join other players’ customized games. Alongside the existing Custom Game options, players will find many ways to create custom matches with tools that let players remove cooldowns, disable powers altogether, alter match conditions, and more. As noted in the announcement on the official website, Overwatch players will even be able to set permissions to their Custom Game matches.

“An extension of Overwatch‘s Custom Game mode, the Server Browser allows you to adjust the settings on various maps, modes, and heroes, creating your own tailor-made server. If, for example, you want to increase Pharah’s missile speed or remove the cooldown from McCree’s Combat Roll, the power is yours. Once you’re happy with your settings and you’re ready to launch your game, you’ll need to set up the permissions. You can limit the number of people who can join your game by toggling the ‘Friends Only’ or ‘Invite Only’ options, but if you want to put your strange creation to the real test, set your server to ‘Public’ and click the launch button.”

Additionally, the Custom Game mode and the Arcade mode will soon welcome the Capture the Rooster match type. The mode is currently temporary coinciding with the Year of the Rooster event going on now. Although it is scheduled to be retired on February 13 when the event ends, Blizzard Entertainment has opted to keep the mode alive in both the Custom Game and Arcade modes.

Of course, the latest patch on the public test realm also addresses a few hero changes. The full list of hero changes can be found in the patch notes on the Overwatch website with several support characters getting specific ability target sensitivity modifiers. Ana, Mercy, and Zenyatta all have new options letting them adjust targeting sensitivity of abilities like Nano Boost, Guardian Angel, and Orb abilities respectively. Even Sombra has a new option to adjust her target sensitivity for the Hack ability.

The patch will also introduce the proposed Bastion changes. As the Inquisitr reported, Bastion is being re-balanced as a sturdier hero with less damage potential. Bastion’s Sentry mode is quicker to deploy but bullet spread is increased. A Bastion in Sentry mode cannot critical hit and headshots no longer benefit from a multiplier, but Bastion’s magazine size is larger and the robot takes 35 percent less damage while in Sentry mode. A decrease in bullet spread and a larger magazine benefit Recon mode. Not to mention, Self-Repair can be used while moving and is no longer interrupted when taking damage.

The upcoming Custom Game changes and the introduction of the Server Browser are detailed in the latest developer video below. Many details and examples of how players can utilize the new changes are discussed. Players across all platforms, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, can expect these features in the future. However, the public test realm only reflects changes expected on the PC at this time. Most Overwatch updates do deploy on all systems at the same time, though.

Regular updates, new events, and a stream of new cosmetics keep Blizzard Entertainment’s hero shooter fresh for new and veteran players alike. Although no release date is in sight yet, an easier way to view and save highlights is still being developed according to a post by the game director on the official Overwatch forums.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]