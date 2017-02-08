Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Bans Scott Disick From Their Home [Rumor]

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been through their fair share of problems lately. After heading off to Miami and partying, it sounds like Kourtney is finally done with him. Radar Online shared that Kourtney has allegedly banned Scott from their home, which means he is not going to be able to go there and spend time with the kids. An insider says that Kourtney has thrown him out and doesn’t want him there at all.

I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU HOW. DARE. YOU. @ScottDisick pic.twitter.com/PMzK8RH2fT — nik (@nickelohdeon) January 31, 2017

The insider shared saying, “Kourtney told Scott that she doesn’t want anything to do with him right now.” The source went on to share more saying, “She wouldn’t even let him in their house. It is just a total mess right now. Scott flipped out, and he told her that all he wanted was to see the kids. So Kourtney told him that he should have thought about that while he was getting wasted and hooking up with practically all of Miami!'”

Kourtney Kardashian has never liked it that Scott enjoys partying so much. She wants him to focus on being a good parent and not be out drinking and hooking up with different girls all the time. Right now, Scott Disick is still filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The fact that he is under contract is one reason, but it sounds like Kris Jenner might be another reason. The source said, “Kourtney and Kris had it out because Kris is allowing Scott to continue filming. She knows that their messy fights are great for ratings.”

Kris Jenner says she still considers Scott Disick part of her family. https://t.co/XE6exxa1pq pic.twitter.com/HcHfyI110r — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 29, 2017

Hollywood Life shared that Kourtney Kardashian went out for a night on the town and it looked like she was trying to throw shade at Scott Disick. The necklace that she had on simply said the word “Off.” She went out to dinner with friends, and Scott Disick was nowhere to be seen while she was having a good time without them.

During 2016, Scott and Kourtney were split up, but the last few months of the year they seemed to be doing great. They were spending time together, and rumors were that they were actually getting back together. The thing is they never really admitted to fans that they were on and not it looks like they are off again.

Scott Disick was invited to the family vacation in Costa Rica, but then Scott messed it all up. He was off running around and then ended up going to Miami and hooking up with someone else. Scott doesn’t seem focused on making his relationship with Kourtney last, and because of this, it seems like she is done dealing with him. So far, Kourtney Kardashian has not said anything about what she thinks about what is going on with Scott.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians hasn’t aired new episodes recently. The new season will end up showing clear back when Scott and Kourtney were together up until they split. This is probably why the two of them are staying quiet about all of it. They will want the fans to see it all when it airs on the show instead of hearing it from them in a random statement that they put out.

Are you shocked to hear that Kourtney Kardashian has banned Scott Disick from their home? Do you think that these two will ever work out their issues? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they return to E! on Sundays.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation]