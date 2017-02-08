Disney Finally Reveals Opening Dates For ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Avatar’ Themed Lands

So many fans have been waiting for this kind of news to be announced with a lot of fanfare, but The Walt Disney Company did it rather quietly on Tuesday afternoon. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger decided to let the opening dates known for the Star Wars-themed lands that will be opening at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. While he was at it, he also revealed the opening date for Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney let it be known back at the D23 Expo in 2015 that there would be Star Wars-themed lands being built at Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Assumptions have been made as to when the lands would open, but the company had never actually given even an estimated date.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, Bob Iger announced at least the year that the lands will be opening during the Walt Disney Company’s Q1 FY17 Earnings call. Now, fans can at least know that the “largest-ever, single-themed land expansions” will be opening on both coasts in 2019.

The actual names of the lands at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are not yet known as they have only been called “Star Wars-themed lands” by the company. While not all of the details are yet known, those released are very exciting.

“At each location, guests will be transported to a never-before-seen planet – a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space – where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life….one of the signature attractions which lets you take the controls of the Millennium Falcon!”

On Tuesday, there was another big announcement and this one is for something that is a lot closer. During the earnings call, Bob Iger also revealed the exact opening date for Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and it will be during Memorial Day weekend.

This new land from the incredible mind of James Cameron has been in development for a number of years now, and it will officially open to the public on May 27, 2017. Late last year, the company revealed it would open in “summer 2017,” but the Disney Parks Blog confirmed the exact date today.

Pandora will bring guests into the land of the Na’vi with two exciting attractions that will take them into the world of Avatar and into the next generation of technology. Not only will there be a river journey but guests will also be able to “fly” through the air atop a Banshee just as seen in the movie.

Looking ahead at what is coming from The Walt Disney Company, they will be very busy over the course of the next eight or so years:

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – May 27, 2017

Star Wars-themed lands at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios – 2019

Walt Disney World 50th anniversary – 2021

New Disney Cruise Line ships – 2021 and 2023

Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – TBD

There are so many things on the schedule and Disney is not coming close to stopping with new attractions, new lands, and so much more. It is only a matter of time until the opening date for Toy Story Land is announced as well and word has it that the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World will be quite huge.

The Walt Disney Company had a very busy day and has a very busy few years ahead of them with new lands, new cruise ships, and anniversaries coming. The Star Wars-themed lands and Pandora – The World of Avatar opening dates are currently the biggest things to focus on, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Memorial Day weekend marks the first big date, but Bob Iger is thrilled for all the things to come after it.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]