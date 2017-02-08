Is ‘Bachelor’ Nation Couple Becca Tilley and Robert Graham Still Dating?

Back in December, former contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Becca Tilley and Robert Graham confirmed they were dating after a lot of speculation among fans. Becca and Robert or “Bob,” as she calls him, are adorable together. What appears perfect can quickly go downhill as Bachelor fans have learned from past relationships within the franchise. Are Becca and Robert still together and going strong or have they already become another Bachelor statistic?

Friday night in with Dr. Shepherd & my own McDreamy (@robertgraham) & my person (@tanyarad)❤ Makeup by the INCREDIBLE @emmawillismakeup A photo posted by beccatilley (@beccatilley) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

If fans follow Becca and Robert’s social media, they can see the couple is still very much together and look incredibly happy. Becca took to her Instagram just two days ago to share a short video of her jumping into Robert’s arms. Just days before that Becca also posted a picture of herself on the beach saying, “Only reason I am leaving is because I need Dr. Pepper & have other obligations & miss Bob (@robertgraham). Otherwise, I’d stay forevs.”

Becca isn’t the only one sharing sweet photos on social media. Robert shared a photo on Instagram recently of the two of them together and said, “I mean… how did I get this babe??”

Us Weekly shared the official news back in December that Becca and Robert were dating. Tilley and Graham had been good friends before they became a couple, which is a good sign. Becca said, “It’s fun. We’ve been friends for a long time and it was just a natural progression, and he’s just amazing and been patient with me.… I need someone that’s patient and willing to deal with me, and he’s been that way. So it’s been fun, it’s been an easy transition.”

Thanks for putting up with me Bob. The quirks, the crazy, and the bad eating habits! ❤️???? @robertgraham #therewasarockupmycrack #thisiswhenwewere"justfriends" A photo posted by beccatilley (@beccatilley) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

Hollywood Life also caught up with Becca recently to get the scoop on how the two met and became one of Bachelor nation’s cutest couples. Becca dishes she and Robert went out on a date after Chris’ season and stayed close friends afterwards. Having the same friends helped the two stay close and over the summer Becca admits it blossomed into something more. Becca and Robert finally made it official in November.

What does Becca love about Robert? Becca admits she does love his face, but also says she finds his intelligence very sexy. Robert also had great things to say about Tilley. He said, “She’s gorgeous, she’s smart, she’s motivated. She is beautiful inside and out.”

Becca has been on The Bachelor twice looking for love. She was on Chris Soules’ season and then again on Ben Higgins’ season. Robert was on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette and also on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. Becca and Robert may not have found love on television, but the experience brought them to each other and they seem to be a perfect match.

I mean… how did I get this babe?? A photo posted by Robert Graham (@robertgraham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

Becca made herself known in The Bachelor world when she announced to Chris Soules that she was a virgin. Now every relationship Tilley has makes fans question whether or not she still is.

Us Weekly shared Becca’s thoughts on the big question surrounding her and Robert’s relationship. Tilley says that she is saving herself for marriage and that it won’t change. Becca goes on to say how supportive Graham is of her decision. Becca said, “He is very respectful in every aspect of our relationship, so you know, that’s something I was obviously very vocal about on the show.” Robert also says, “We’ve talked about it. It was an open discussion, so there was an understanding.”

Becca and Robert seem well on their way to having a pretty good chance of making things work. Fans love seeing them together and are cheering for them to stick together. In the meantime, Bachelor fans can watch and see if Nick Viall finds love on his fourth journey with the franchise. The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.

