NBA Trade Rumors: Phil Jackson Pokes At Carmelo, LeBron Goes After Frank Isola

NBA trade rumors have become like a soap opera with Phil Jackson, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Frank Isola. Wait, Frank Isola? That’s right, a reporter for the New York Daily News has now become part of the drama.

A report by Frank Isola stated that LeBron James was pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks, even if it meant giving up Kevin Love in the deal. James responded later in the day on Tuesday (Feb. 7) using some unkind words for Isola that were posted in a report at Cleveland.com.

“It’s trash. And the guy who wrote it is trash too, for writing that, especially during the game like that. So it’s always about outside noise and that’s just outside noise for us.”

Kevin Love was also asked about the situation, responding to reporters after James vehemently stated that he had never gone to management in Cleveland to ask for Anthony. This statement, in full view of the media, likely made Love feel a bit better about his situation with the Cavs.

“What do they say? A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put his pants on. So, it’s a lie. If ‘Bron is having any problem with me, I mean, it’s just not true. It’s almost laughable. I’m on this team. I’m going to be on this team and we want to win with the guys that we have. So, I think tonight was a big win for us. We’re not going to let that take away from this being a good step forward.”

This might finally put these NBA trade rumors to bed, especially with how much bad press the situation has generated. While LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are good friends off the court and have admitted to talking about playing together, it doesn’t appear that it will be taking place this season. James is now on the record stating that he hasn’t asked for the deal to take place and no source is going to go on the record from the Cleveland front office to refute those statements. Why should they?

Frank Isola took to Twitter to respond to the jab from LeBron James.

When LeBron calls me trash will it help or hurt his chances of being named SI’s Sportsman of the Year. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 7, 2017

Isola would also go on the radio (ESPN 850 WKNR) to discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony. He made a lot of statements about the situation, including giving a more detailed response to the “jab” that James had made to the media.

“I understand why LeBron was mad. I was surprised how personal and nasty he got. I personally wouldn’t trade Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony, straight up. I’m not sure if Carmelo really wants to leave New York. It seems Phil Jackson is pushing this. I won’t go back at LeBron. I think he is a brilliant player and great for the league. I don’t want this story to be about me.”

The story doesn’t end there, though, as Phil Jackson also has a place in the ongoing drama. He went on Twitter for the first time this year, poking at Carmelo Anthony by referencing a past article that he has disagreed with in the press. It has led many NBA analysts to suggest that this is proof he wants to move Anthony as soon as possible.

Bleacher’s Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 7, 2017

So what happens now? Well, it appears that any trade negotiations between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are dead in the water. Even if there is a source inside the Cavs front office trying to acquire Carmelo Anthony from the Knicks, it won’t happen now. While this does close off one possibility for Phil Jackson, his post on Twitter suggests that he doesn’t want to stop shopping his star player, no matter the consequences. There will likely be more NBA trade rumors about Anthony before the February 23 deadline, but it won’t include Cleveland.

[Featured Image by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images]