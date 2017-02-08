Katy Perry Will Compete With Arch Enemy Taylor Swift On The Charts

Although many female celebrities are falsely pitted against each other, the beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appears to be real. As Cosmopolitan notes, the two ladies were pretty close between 2009 and 2011. But things took a wild turn in 2012.

“One dancer, Lockhart Brownlie, claimed that during the tour with Taylor, Katy’s people reached out to see if he and two other dancers (Scott Myrick and Leah Adler) would perform on the world tour for Katy’s album Prism, released in 2013 — the only drawback being that they would have to leave Taylor’s tour before its completion. All three agreed to these term.”

The article adds that Brownlie had a closer relationship with Perry, and that he wasn’t doing a lot of dancing during Taylor’s shows anyway. Soon, Taylor Swift came out with the song “Bad Blood,” which she described non-specifically about Katy Perry.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life? Then last year, the other star crossed a line. She did something so horrible,” Swift told Rolling Stone in a 2014 interview.

Swift accused Perry of trying to sabotage her entire arena tour. She said she hates conflict but has to avoid Perry. If still true, Swift, who currently has the No. 3 song in the country with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” may have to get ready. According to Idolator, Katy Perry is about to release a new single.

“To start, the new song will reportedly arrive even sooner than expected. ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ arrives Thursday (February 9) at 9 p.m. PST, or midnight EST. This is ahead of Katy’s just-announced 2017 Grammy Awards performance, as well as her reported return to the Brit Awards.”

The article adds that Katy’s track features Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson. She has also reunited with producer Max Martin, who she has worked with since 2008. Fans on Twitter are very excited.

Katy Perry will perform at The Grammys on Feb. 12! We're so excited ???????? pic.twitter.com/xa9bbdktPx — Central Katy Perry (@CentralKatyP) February 7, 2017

My body is so ready for new @katyperry music! Literally so excited ???????????? #KATYISCOMING — ✘ (@itsashleyjames) February 7, 2017

Ms. Perry is still a superstar, but she has a lot to prove these days. Perry’s most recent single “Rise” failed to hit the top ten and a performance of it at the Democratic National Convention this summer didn’t help matters much. When a Britney Spears fan tweeted that her career was over after the song failed to perform, Perry answered back.

@godneybjs see you at my show 2K17???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 18, 2016

Katy Perry is planning both a new album and a tour for 2017. Her 2014-2015 Prismatic World Tour grossed more than $200 and played to several sold out crowds. Her album Prism, however, didn’t live up to the success of Teenage Dream, Perry’s 2010 history-making album that produced more No. 1 hits than any album since Michael Jackson’s Bad in 1988.

If Perry’s new album fails, it may be a chance for Taylor Swift to get revenge. Swift says she doesn’t plan to release an album this year, but several websites say she will by Christmas. One site, which hasn’t been proven to be accurate, speculates that the theme of the album will focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

#Beyhive Taylor Swift is coming to snatch #LEMONADE away from Beyonce with a new #blacklivesmatter themed album – https://t.co/DdGsVRSY8U — Pop Music Scandal (@popmusicscandal) January 15, 2017

Which artist do you think is more relevant — Katy Perry or Taylor Swift? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Jason Merrittand and David Becker/Getty Images]