Beyonce Launching Cosmetics Line For 5-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce is launching a line of cosmetic beauty products for her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The superstar and her rap mogul husband Jay Z have already built a billion dollar empire for themselves, and now it looks like they are getting started building one for Blue before the twins are born.

Blue Ivy Carter is launching a beauty line. Well, it’s Beyonce who is launching a line of cosmetics in her 5-year-old daughter’s name, according to Forbes.

It looks like Beyonce is ensuring that her daughter Blue Ivy will begin building an empire of her own. The “Formation” singer will soon launch a line of products in her daughter’s name varying from clothes to fragrances, hair and makeup supplies, and even mobile apps and games.

Beyonce and Jay Z shocked the world last week when Beyonce announced on her Instagram that she was pregnant with twins. The post has accumulated over 10 million likes on the social media platform.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The internet has joked that Blue Ivy will be upset now that she will only inherit one-third of her famous parents’ billion dollar fortune.

It seems Beyonce and Jay Z already have a plan for 5-year-old Blue Ivy to have a successful brand of her own.

Vanity Fair recently reported that Beyonce and Jay Z applied to trademark the name “Blue Ivy Carter” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The celebrity couple had attempted to trademark the name “Blue Ivy” back in 2012, but their request was denied because a wedding planner in Boston had already owned the name.

“Blue Ivy Carter” will be used on everything from merchandise to entertainment, specifically “in the nature of live musical performances; production of motion picture films (and) fan clubs.”

Coincidentally, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are also designing a children’s clothing line. Kim Kardashian uploaded a video to Snapchat of their 3-year-old daughter North West in a yellow sequin dress and shearling coat to tease fans with the upcoming line.

According to Kim, North West chose the color and fabric for the clothing. Kanye intended to initially show off the kids’ clothing line in his Season 4 Yeezy fashion show in 2016 but they never made it to the runway. Perhaps the kids’ line will debut in this year’s New York Fashion Week Season 5 collection?

Blue Ivy Carter and North West are among some of the youngest of the future generation of celebrities. These children are some of the youngest “influencers” in fashion.

The fashion industry is full of celebrity “it” kids, like supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are the daughters of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid (formerly Foster) and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

Gigi and Bella Hadid both walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.

Hailey Baldwin has been the face of every major brand and appeared on the cover of every magazine. She’s also strutted down designer runways the past few years. The 20-year-old model is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

Perhaps the most famous “it” kids, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are the daughters of gold medal Olympian Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, and reality TV star Kris Jenner.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have used their family’s fame to launch extremely successful careers of their own.

And of course, all of the celebrity teens are tight with one another.

Blue Ivy Carter, North West, and the rest of the celebrity kids will soon be taking over the industry with their own brands and businesses.

