Drake Unleashes Anti-Trump Rant During London Concert

Canadian rapper and former Degrassi: The Next Generation star Drake is apparently not a fan of President Donald J. Trump. Drake let his fans in London know exactly how he felt about the new president of the United States when he spent a few minutes during his recent performance unleashing a rant against Trump, according to the Washington Post.

“Every day I wake up and see all this bulls‑‑‑ going in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other,” Drake said. “So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people singing songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around at this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places. If you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf‑‑‑ing mind. It’s on us to keep this s‑‑‑ together. F‑‑‑ that man.”

Drake last night at Tape London. pic.twitter.com/70qKhwAneN — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 7, 2017

Drake has not always been the most politically vocal rapper out there. For much of his career, Drake avoided touching on contentious political issues. This changed, however, in 2016 when Drake used his Instagram account to voice concerns over the Atlanta police killing of Alton Sterling, according to the Atlantic.

“I am grateful to be able to call America my second home,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Last night when I saw the video of Alton Sterling being killed it left me feeling disheartened, emotional and truly scared. I woke up this morning with a strong need to say something.”

“It’s impossible to ignore that the relationship between black and brown communities and law enforcement remains as strained as it was decades ago. No one begins their life as a hashtag. Yet the trend of being reduced to one continues. “This is real and I’m concerned. Concerned for the safety of my family, my friends and any human being that could fall victim to this pattern. I do not know the answer. But I believe things can change for the better. Open and honest dialogue is the first step. “My thoughts and prayers are with the Sterling family and any family that has lost someone to this cycle of violence. “Be safe out there. More life.”

Drake is not the only rapper currently voicing his displeasure with the way Donald Trump is running the United States. According to CNN, Kanye West recently deleted a series of tweets in which he voiced support of Trump a few months back after West ranted on stage in support of Donald Trump and against Hillary Clinton. West even met with Donald Trump in Trump Tower after being released from a psychiatric hospital, where he was admitted following the pro-Trump rant. West is apparently displeased with Trump’s immigration ban.

Some people may not feel that entertainers like Drake, Kanye West, and others should voice their political opinions. However, as with anyone else, it is their right to speak their mind. Simply having a large audience does not rescind anyone of their right to comment on the political news of the day. It’s up to people who oppose or support Donald Trump to decide if they think the opinions of celebrities are worth paying any attention to. While some people may want Drake to speak more about the injustice he sees in the world, others may think he should stick to what he does best, making music.

The video below of Drake ranting against Donald Trump contains some foul language, so viewer discretion is advised.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]