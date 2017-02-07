Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Going Strong? Holmes Loving Life With Her Mini-Me

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been a rumored couple as far back as 2013, yet the two stars have never confirmed the speculations and have even gone so far as to insist they are only good friends.

Despite past denials by the two, rumors have continued to swirl that the two are planning to wed and that the secretive way they are carrying on is all a result of Holmes’ hesitations to invite too much attention to their relationship since the result of her marriage to Tom Cruise. During the time Katie was married to Tom, and in the midst of a divorce from him, the starlet remained in a constant spotlight and likely is not keen to be so under the microscope again.

Foxx and Holmes managed for some time to keep the media off their tracks, but after a few sightings like when the two were spotted in Cabo together and then again hand-in-hand on New Year’s Eve in Miami, it was made clear that the stars have a little more than friendship going on and likely have for some time now.

In Touch Weekly shared words of a source who spotted Holmes and Foxx having dinner at Soho House in Miami.

“Tom Cruise’s ex-wife was seen holding hands with Foxx in a pool after their dinner. The sources said that the couple looked very serious with each other. ‘Jamie wants to continue to act like the carefree guy he is in public. Eventually, the question had to come about whether he was committed enough to the relationship,’ said one of the insiders.”

Additionally, Foxx has reportedly hinted about how protective he is as a father and indicated subtly that he is ready to play more of an active role in Suri’s life, as StarzPost shares. Suri’s father, Tom Cruise, has been viewed as a mainly absent father to the little one. The claims regarding Foxx and Cruise and their involvement as father figures to Suri have yet to be verified.

As it stands, it seems that Katie is very focused on being the best mother she can to Suri and also working on her successful career as a talented actress and now director. The beauty currently stars as Jackie Kennedy in the hit miniseries Kennedys: After Camelot and recently took on the role of director for the film All We Had. Holmes also was asked to direct one of the episodes in the most recent season of the Kennedys drama.

As for spending time with her daughter, Holmes has been active on social media with postings of adorable moments between she and Suri. Most recently, the two enjoyed a beautiful afternoon in Santa Monica alongside Holmes’ two nephews. The star posted a few pictures to Instagram of the occasion and commented that she felt “gratitude” about being able to enjoy time with them, as Daily Mail notes.

“Katie Holmes, 38, made sure to take lot of pictures of daughter Suri, 10, and her nephews as they all enjoyed a walk along the coast in Santa Monica on Sunday. The group enjoyed the empty beach as many were presumably busy watching the Super Bowl or decided it was just too cold to spend time by the water. “

???????????????????????????????????????????? A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

As the Inquisitr noted, Katie has made it clear that she can give her daughter the world despite Cruise being absent from his daughter’s life. It’s been alleged that the Top Gun star has not seen his daughter in three years, yet sources close to the star state that this isn’t true. However, despite an absent father, Suri Cruise appears to be one happy girl with the love of a wonderful and talented mom.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP]