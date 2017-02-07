Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Awake And Off Her Ventilator

Although she isn’t completely out of the woods yet, today, Jamie Lynn Spears and her family received great news when her daughter Maddie woke up and began breathing on her own. Here is part of the update provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department.

“She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

After a terrifying accident that left the 8-year-old in critical condition and a nerve-wracking couple of days, this must be a huge relief to family members.

Jamie Lynn was with her daughter at their Louisiana home at the time of the accident. In fact, she saw the whole thing happen. People reports that she and her husband, Jamie Watson, were watching as the girl swerved an ATV right to avoid a draining ditch and ended up in a cold pond. Spears and Watson both ran to help her from the submerged vehicle, but she was held in by the seat belt and safety netting and the two were unable to free her from the ATV. An ambulance arrived within a couple of minutes and rescued her. She was immediately airlifted to a hospital.

Spears starred in the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 and became pregnant with Maddie in 2007 at the age of 16. It was a difficult time for Jamie as news of her pregnancy hit the tabloids. In the wake of the recent heartbreaking news about her daughter, some of Jamie’s co-stars from that show took to Twitter in a show of support.

Everyone, please send healing prayers to @jamielynnspears daughter Maddie & their family. They could really use it right now????????????????????????❤ — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 7, 2017

@jamielynnspears Just heard the awful news — thinking of you and your family, and praying for your daughter's full recovery. Love you! ❤❤❤ — Abby Wilde (@AbbyWilde) February 6, 2017

Casey Aldridge is Maddie’s father. He and Spears were engaged but broke up in 2010. She married her husband Jamie Watson in 2014. E! Online reports that after Maddie’s birth, Jamie decided to move to Nashville and get back into music. Given the success of her sister Britney, she wanted to see where she could go with it. The move away from Los Angeles was a welcome and intentional one in the midst of a life change that had press following the new mother everywhere. Spears dedicated herself to focusing on some self-examination and becoming the person her daughter needed her to be.

“I knew my story was going to be something people wanted to know about, of course, tabloid gold… The hardest part for me was trying to figure out why these grown men were following this young girl around who is already going through so much in the middle of nowhere. I was so scared already, I didn’t want that added pressure… I just wanted to get away from it as much as I could, to just go away and be a mom and figure out what I wanted, and to earn a sense of respect back for myself. “

Jamie has attributed becoming a mother to making her a better and stronger person. She told People the following.

“When you have to be strong not only for yourself but for someone else, you grow a whole other layer of skin that you can’t even imagine. And I think that when you go into that kind of mode, it just turns you into a person that isn’t afraid to speak up — because if I don’t, it could affect my daughter… That strength comes from me being a mother, and I think that’s really what instilled a different kind of strength for me.”

