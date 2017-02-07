Miami: Toddler Dies After Being Left In Hot Car For ‘Over An Hour’

In yet another case of a toddler being left alone inside a vehicle, a Miami toddler has died after he was allegedly left in a hot car for well over an hour. According to ABC News, the toddler was identified as 1-year-old Samuel J. Schnall who had celebrated his first birthday just a few weeks ago on January 20. The report adds that the incident happened on Monday afternoon.

A press release issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department later revealed that the toddler was found by an unidentified good Samaritan who called 911 after he saw the child inside a blue Toyota Camry parked outside a home in Pinecrest. The Miami-Dade Police Department, (MDPD) Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident. On the day of the incident, temperatures in and around Miami were in the mid-80s.

On Monday afternoon, the Village of Pinecrest Police Department received a 911 call informing them about an unresponsive toddler following which an on-duty police officer arrived on the spot. The officer soon found out that the toddler had been left unattended inside the vehicle for over an hour. A few minutes later, emergency responders from The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department reached the spot and transported the toddler to Baptist Hospital where efforts were made to revive the child. After being listed in a critical condition on Monday, the child was declared dead on Tuesday.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, (MDPD)Homicide Bureau is investigating an incident that left a toddler in critical condition.” “According to investigators, the Village of Pinecrest Police Department received a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive toddler. Upon Officer’s arrival, they discovered that the toddler had been left unattended inside the vehicle for over an hour. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and transported the toddler to Baptist Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.” “The investigations continues.”

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. There is also little information as to who left the toddler inside the vehicle. However, according to a report by The Miami Herald, a “family member” was supposed to be watching the child when the incident happened. This was confirmed by Jennifer Capote, a Miami-Dade police spokeswoman, who on Monday said that a “family member” was watching the child and was “out and about.” While the exact sequence of events that led to the death of the child is not known yet, Jennifer said that it is plausible that the family members left the child in the car. She also confirmed that the toddler did not live in the home outside where car was parked.

“We are devastated to hear that the child passed away today and will continue to investigate and assist the family in any way possible as they grieve this loss. The family has no prior involvement with the child welfare system,” Jennifer added.

Meanwhile, Robin Pinkard, a Miami-Dade police spokeswoman on Tuesday reiterated that there was no plan to charge anyone involved “at this time.”

This is the newest among several cases of children being left alone inside hot cars that we have reported over the past year. Back in December, we had reported about the case of Wilbert Carter who left his 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter inside a hot car for more than 16 hours, eventually resulting in the child’s death. Carter was ironically celebrating Father’s Day with his friends on the day his daughter was left inside his car.

