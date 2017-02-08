Kim Kardashian’s Book Club: Who’s Invited, Who’s Not & What They Are Reading

Last week on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, Kim Kardashian West announced on Twitter that she was going to start a book club. She partnered up with her friends Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin to start the page turning. Shortly after it was announced, she also invited La La Anthony to the party.

So guys….. @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

Hey @lala join the book club with @chrissyteigen , @jenatkinhair & I. This book is a life changer — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

The first book they’re going to be reading is one that is near and dear to Kim’s heart. Embraced by the Light is a 1992 New York Times best seller that was written by Betty J. Eadie. It tells the true story of Eadie’s near-death experience. When a fan asked Kim what the story was about, she said, “It’s a story of a woman who died during surgery and came back to life. She shares her journey of what heaven is like. Its [sic] so good.”

I'm making them read "Embraced By The Light" as our first book! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

According to the book’s website, the book’s mission and purpose is the following.

“Though Embraced By The Light chronicles my near-death experience and amazing journey into the spirit world, its main purpose is to reach hurting souls and bring greater hope & quality to life, give comfort through hardship & loss of loved ones—and to help establish direction through daily living. However, perhaps more important than anything else—its purpose is to bring to its reader the powerful message of God’s unconditional and eternal love for them and the message ‘Above all else, love one another.'”

After hearing you talk about it for 15 years I can't believe I've never read it. https://t.co/abNsKV2HHu — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) February 2, 2017

This book is one that has a special place in Kim’s heart. She credits her father for introducing her to the book when she was still in high school. She describes it in a post on her app, saying,

“When I was in high school my dad used to try to get me to read this book but I was always too busy. He literally tried everything…I never got around to reading it until my dad passed away and I was cleaning out my room in his home and I found the book in my drawer. I read it sometime soon after his passing and it really held me cope and get through life knowing my dad was in a better place.”

Kim Kardashian West’s father, Robert Kardashian, passed away in 2003 after a very short battle with esophageal cancer.

Recently, Kim reached out to the author of Embraced by the Light and had a conversation with Eadie that Kardashian West describes as amazing. She said that their conversation “just really soothed my soul. I feel so lucky to have had the chance to speak with her.”

Today was such a good day! I spoke to my favorite author @BettyJEadie This seriously made my soul smile! I feel so enlightened by our convo! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 26, 2017

Kim has also credited the book with helping keep her calm through the trying times that she has faced the past few months. Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room on October 3, 2016, and her husband Kanye West was hospitalized for exhaustion at the end of November. Kim has had to face rumors of divorce and infidelity as well, while dealing with the stress of testifying against the criminals who robbed her.

Of course, social media erupted at the announcement, with people giving suggestions for the book club and many others wondering how they could join one of the most exclusive book clubs in the Western hemisphere right now. A rather famous literary character offered his congratulations in a unique way.

If you’re interested in joining in on the fun with Kim, Chrissy, Jen, and La La, take heart. According to Kim, the book club is open to everyone. You just have to get a copy of the book and read it. If you want to participate in discussions, Kim will be hosting them on her app and her website.

