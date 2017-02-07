‘Star Wars’ Episode 8 Leak: Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber Duel, Rey’s Father Revealed?

Die-hard Star Wars fans cannot wait for December for The Last Jedi to premiere, evidently because there’s been a rumored Star Wars Episode 8 leak! Even though trailers for The Last Jedi haven’t even premiered yet, there are rumors abounding that there are major plot reveals that have come up as a result of this Star Wars Episode 8 leak.

Star Wars 8 'The Last Jedi CAN'T be Rey or Luke' Only one Skywalker fits the bill – https://t.co/krP89ZvwLz pic.twitter.com/U9DMlGis8W — NewsYab.com (@NewsYab) February 7, 2017

The Daily Express apparently got their hands on the Star Wars Episode 8 leak, and they’ve been spilling tea all over the place. According to them, there will be two major lightsaber duels. The first one will be a Rey/Kylo Ren rematch from their fight on Starkiller Base. After Kylo leaves Rey hanging off a cliff — a nod, it seems, to Luke Skywalker’s hanging from a precipice in The Empire Strikes Back — he then takes on Luke Skywalker.

And it’s in this battle with Luke Skywalker that Kylo Ren reveals the true identity of Rey’s father.

“This is a legitimate Star Wars Episode VIII plot leak when it comes to these two characters. Mind you, these details are minor, but they are absolutely correct and you will have to wait until the film comes out to see how correct these details really are.”

Lucasfilm confirmed that these scenes were filmed at Pinewood Studios, but no further details about how real these scenes — or this Star Wars Episode 8 leak — really is, or are.

Another theory from News Yab, however, states that neither Rey nor Luke are the so-called “last Jedi.” There is, in fact, only one Skywalker that fits the bill, and the answer may surprise fans.

“The latest theory suggests that The Last Jedi can only refer to someone who is the last one trained as a Jedi – and this knocks Rey out of the equation since she not yet been instructed in their ways. Snoke sent his followers to find The Last Jedi and, snappy swamp training montages with Yoda aside, the actual training takes a long time. In fact, the last remaining person who has received such training is, you guessed it, Kylo Ren. Has even Snoke missed what was right under his holographic nose?”

The same theory states, in fact, that the Knights of Ren are also Jedis, having been trained in Luke’s Jedi Academy as young Padawans.

New episode: #goatmovienews Tim and Sam talk about STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI title! LINK: https://t.co/lBtMGBH7a3 pic.twitter.com/td5Hf4nVB9 — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) February 7, 2017

Still another theory that has arisen out of the Star Wars Episode 8 leak, according to MovieWeb, is that Rey’s father is another character that fans have already met, but he isn’t who has been considered as the potential baby daddy: Ezra Bridger!

The site’s theory is that Benicio Del Toro — who, to date, has been mum about whom he’s playing in the film — is playing an older version of Ezra Bridger, who is a young Jedi Padawan in the Star Wars: Rebels TV show. The show takes place about 15 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and about five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. This, then, would make Ezra Bridger around the same age as — if not a little younger than — Luke Skywalker by the time The Last Jedi takes place. Since Luke is in his late 50s/early 60s, and Ezra Bridger is around the same age, it would make sense that he would be Rey’s father. (It would also explain why it looked like the Ghost was taking off from Jakku when a young Rey was dropped off to Unkar Plutt.)

The Last Jedi kicks off with Luke still staring down Rey, until she asks him, her voice shaking, "So, who talks first? You talk first?" pic.twitter.com/TUZuKmQakp — Brian Koch (@Thisisntflying) January 29, 2017

Do you believe that this Star Wars Episode 8 leak is legitimate? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]